System Verification Engineer to Electromobility
2023-09-05
Are you a person who wants to be part of changing the future by creating transport solutions towards a more sustainable environment? Within the Electromobility department, we develop world-class electromobility solutions for Volvo Group products. You will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. You get a chance to transform the way our solutions influence the world.
Do you?
Want to work on cutting-edge technology? Get great insight into how the products really work and how they are used by customers? Take part in the development and implementation of new verification methods?
Then join our team on this exciting journey!
The Role
To expand the propulsion verification team, we are searching for a strong verification engineer with experience from electrical machines as well as inverters. Together we secure the delivery of the complete propulsion system. This must be done in a quicker way as compared to traditional automotive projects. To be able to do so, we need to be industry-leading in how we verify.
Main responsibilities:
In the role as system verification engineer within electromobility you will get the full scope of the verification tasks. Everything from planning, preparation and performing our different verification activities. We verify our propulsion system in various test rigs, HIL and in vehicle.
As a system verification engineer you will work in close collaboration with the software & hardware development teams and together with the other related functions, such as aftermarket and production. At electromobility, we work continuously with developing and improving our way of working and being active in this is needed for us to reach our goals.
Requirements:
Bachelor/Master of Science in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical or equivalent with focus on e-machines, inverters, and machine controls
Automotive experience and preferably from Electromobility
Hands-on experience of electrical machine verification
Good experience within test automation and how to make testing efficient and effective.
Good knowledge in measurement techniques and equipment
Meritorious:
Experience with dSPACE tools,
C-Driver's license
Experience from CAPL/Python/Perl/Shell scripting/LAB View/CANalyzer/CANOE/Matlab/Simulink
To be successful in this role, you need to be...
A person with great communication skills and a team player. You have the skills to proactively plan together with other team members. As a person you are innovative and curious, always looking for improvements in our way of working. In our warm and inspiring environment, you will together with the team get plenty of opportunities to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
We believe that we create a competitive advantage by actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce. It is the individuals in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes the difference.
Does this sound like the place for you to grow?
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch!
Mattias Gunnergård (mattias.gunnergard@volvo.com)
), Group Manager - Propulsion Verification
