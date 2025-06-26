System Verification Engineer To Alten In Gothenburg
2025-06-26
Are you looking for an opportunity to work in a global company where your growth is a priority? Do you have a passion for testing, technology, and innovative solutions? Are you ready for the next step in your career as a System Verification Engineer in an exciting international environment? At ALTEN, you will have the chance to develop, test, and verify next-generation connectivity platforms.
WHAT WE OFFER
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a System Verification Engineer, you will work in a Scrum team focusing on system verification across rigs and vehicles for connectivity products and services. You will be responsible for developing test methods, integrating systems, creating simulations, and verifying the system, primarily through manual testing but also some automation.
Perform system and embedded software verification
Develop and improve test methods and tools
Enhance test environments and hands-on work with test rigs
Develop simulations and document test methods
Serve as the Verification Owner for selected E2E functions
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for candidates with:
Experience in verification work within embedded systems
Experience with testing in Centralized High Performing ECUs (merit)
Knowledge of verification toolchains (e.g., Vector CAN tools, CANoe)
Strong verbal and written English skills
Additional merits:
Master's degree in electronics / computer engineering or equivalent
Experience with Jira, SystemWeaver, Protus, Robot Framework, Jenkins, CANoe simulation
Experience in Telematics and Infotainment and SW configuration
APPLICATION
We review applications continuously, so we warmly welcome your application as soon as possible! The position is located in the Gothenburg area.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest engineering and IT consulting firms, with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain across industries. In Sweden, we have roughly 1,300 dedicated staff across nine offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers for five consecutive years by Karriärföretagen.
