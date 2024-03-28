System Verification Engineer for Traction Batteries
2024-03-28
Are you a passionate and skilled ESS System Verification Engineer within Energy Storage System (ESS is a system of several high voltage traction batteries) who wants to work with the innovative technology impacting the future of sustainable transport? We at Volvo Group now have an opportunity for you to join us in developing the absolute best energy storage solutions on the market!
Who are we?
We at Electromobility develop world-class electromobility solutions for Volvo Group products. You will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. In our team you will be a part of work with energy storage system testing for our various battery products.
What you will do
In this role you will be at the heart of battery technology, working with verification of battery pack, ensuring fulfillment of safety, performance, and functional requirements. Testing will be done to understand the characteristics and functionalities of complete battery packs configurations. The work is done in close collaboration with development teams, suppliers, and other functions. You therefore need great communication skills and to be able to work in a cross-functional and international environment.
We are seeking experienced system verification engineers...
• who are passionate for both electromobility and verification. To be successful in this role you need to have prior knowledge within energy storage system testing. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working, a true team player with great communication skills.
We also believe that you are action- and result-oriented and can prioritize your time in an effective way to accomplish your goals. With us you, together with your team of highly skilled engineers get the opportunity to develop both your professional and your individual skills.
We expect you to have hands-on experience with battery hardware testing like test planning, test method development, creation of Design Verification Matrices (DVMs), conducting battery tests in both rig and vehicle environments. As well as collecting and analyzing test data, doing test execution/evaluation (thermal/electrical performance, legal/certification tests, functional verification, durability test).
In addition, you have:
* Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, preferably in Electrical, Power Electronics, Mechatronics, or an equivalent field.
* Minimum of 10 years of experience in the automotive industry, with at least 4 years focused on energy storage systems, particularly high-voltage traction batteries.
* Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Matlab, and the use of Vector Tools for data analysis and visualization.
* Strong knowledge of measurement technology and equipment used in battery testing, including but not limited to multimeters and data acquisition systems.
* Excellent communication and cooperation skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders.
Meriting:
Experience from Electromobility and AVL testing environments for battery packs. Knowlage within commercial vehicle or automotive product development, DVP (Develop Product and Aftermarket Product Portfolio) and Alpha testing support.
Support for PIL's (Failures observed on the field), benchmarking (Ex: e-Actros tests), reliability tests (hot & cold) in vehicle. We also value if you have a truck/bus driving license.
What we can offer
Electromobility is changing the way we travel, commute and transport goods. In our different teams of committed and diverse engineers we are fighting the environmental challenges of the future. By joining us, you will be able to contribute with your skills and knowledge alongside be an active participant in developing test methods for our future battery platforms. We also offer many opportunities to grow and develop, and a wide variety of career paths to follow within the group.
Are you curious and have some questions? Please contact, Shahram Saghafi, Manager, Mail: shahram.saghafi@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
