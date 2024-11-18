System Verification Engineer for a leading automotive company
Are you passionate about ensuring quality, reliability, and innovation in the automotive industry?
We are seeking a System Verification Engineer to join a leading automotive company. This is a unique opportunity to work with advanced vehicle systems, ensuring they meet the highest standards of functionality and performance.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
As a System Verification Engineer, you will be responsible for testing and validating complex automotive systems to ensure they meet design and regulatory requirements. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including software, hardware, and systems engineers, to identify and resolve issues, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance of vehicle systems.
This role involves hands-on testing in both laboratory and vehicle environments, utilizing advanced tools and methodologies to verify system functionality across a wide range of scenarios. It's a dynamic position that combines technical expertise with problem-solving in a collaborative setting.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
A masters degree in electrical engineering, chemical engineering, or a related field.
Experience in system testing, verification, or validation within the automotive industry.
Knowledge of automotive systems and standards
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
As a person, you are:
Driven
Communicative
Collaborative
Analytical
Innovative
A great emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time, long-term
Start date: As soon as possible or as per agreement
Location: Göteborg
Contact person: Gustav Widman, gustav.widman@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Be prompt with your application, as we continuously review candidates, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By partnering with our clients and candidates, we aim to find the best match for both. We achieve this by truly understanding our clients' and candidates' needs. We ensure that requirements and skill sets align, but, most importantly, we focus on harmonizing values and corporate culture, which both candidates and clients find ideal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job in the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a significant part of the reason why Friday was founded, with the goal of finding workplaces that give you the "Friday feeling" every day.
We primarily focus on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon to graduate from university in the IT and Technology field. We believe that people reach their fullest potential when they look forward to going to work each day. "Friday - every day," how does that sound? Ersättning
