System Verification Engineer
2024-05-06
Job description
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a System Verification Engineer SIL.
As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
In this position you will be developing our different SIL simulation environments as well as writing test specifications, creating test cases, performing testing and analyzing test results. The work will be performed in close cooperation with our function developers. Our toolchain mainly consists of dSPACE tools (ControlDesk, AutomationDesk, MotionDesk/Aurelion, ASM) as well as Jenkins, python and Matlab/Simulink. The work is performed in a multi-cultural environment with both internal and external contacts such as the different development sites around the world and suppliers. We are looking for a highly motivated engineer to strengthen our team in the verification area.
Qualifications
Qualifications:
• Master's degree in engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Mechanics or Physics)
• Experience from development of embedded control systems within the automotive industry
• Experienced in model-based development & verification process
• Knowledge of SW integration & basic knowledge of HIL simulator hardware
• dSPACE tool chain knowledge
• Continuous integration / Continuous deployment
• Experienced Python programmer
• Experience of working with source control system, (e.g. GIT)
• Knowledge of automation tool, e.g. Jenkins Merits:
• Experience of setting up CI/CD flow in Jenkins
• Matlab/Simulink/Stateflow knowledge
• dSPACE ASM experience
• Vehicle dynamics knowledge
• Experience from working with simulations of mechatronic/pneumatic systems
You are a methodical, curious and dedicated engineer with passion for problem solving. You are open-minded and enjoy teamwork but at the same time you can work independently and drive development on your own. You are good at networking with other people, like challenges and understand the value of a laugh.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
