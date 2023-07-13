System Verification Engineer
2023-07-13
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in an automotive assignment.
As a System Verification Engineer, you will work with function (nominal & safety), verification and validation of AD nodes on sub-system/system level. Being a system verification engineer, you will establish and develop relationships with system designers and infrastructure providers.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-08-15. Selection and interviews will take place continuously.
Responsibilities
Analyze and review design specifications & requirements;
Collaborate with Infrastructure teams who supports with necessary tools & rigs;
Develop test methods, both manual and automated;
Perform verification on a full system / sub-system level;
Prepare necessary SW/HW upgrades for system under test (SUT);
Perform exploratory testing;
Report the results in a clear and traceable way through the internal tools and give retrospective inputs to the product review meetings.
Qualifications
Previous experience with function (safety & nominal) verification in bench or HiL rigs;
Good knowledge about electronics & embedded SW testing;
Experience in test automation and virtual verification tools & methods;
Experience with automotive communication protocols like CAN and Ethernet;
Proficient in Vector tools (like CANoe) and requirement management tools (Jama, SystemWeaver, Doors);
Good programming experience with CAPL, Python and Git;
Experience in verification of safety critical ECUs and functions;
Knowledge of functional safety, standards and FMEA. (Knowledge of ISO 26262, ISO 13849 is an advantage);
M.Sc in Electrical Engineering / Mechatronics / Automation or equivalent professional experience;
Excellent English skills, other languages considered to be a merit.
About the company
Randstad Engineering specializes in the field of technology and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are an engineer. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
