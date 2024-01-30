System Tester to RCO Security
2024-01-30
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
, Järfälla
RCO is on an exciting growth journey and is therefore looking for our new System tester. Open the door to yours and our future and together we can drive the shift towards a more open, sustainable and safer society.
What does the role entail?
As a System Tester at RCO, you get the opportunity to develop and deepen your knowledge in embedded systems, cloud environments and manual tests. With us, you get everything under one roof. Awesome and competent colleagues; the newest technology; a chance to follow products from ideas to production; an exciting industry with the future in focus; and best of all - the chance to impact society to make it safer and more convenient.
What is included in the daily work?
Define & document test cases.
Plan, design and run manual system tests.
Work with our test systems in the lab (i.e., building, modifying, install/upgrading in both SW and HW, as well as testing our cloud-based software).
Support with release tests within a cloud-based solution.
Do some exploratory testing and troubleshooting.
Who are we looking for;
We would like you to have a relevant educational background and have a few years of experience working with hardware- and software- related tests. You have experience in designing and reviewing test cases and requirements, doing some test planning, run tests and have experimented with exploratory testing and troubleshooting
With us, you will work in a team of developers and testers where personal drive, responsibility and team spirit are crucial. We are looking for someone that has a strong interest in technology, who is eager to familiarize themselves with RCO's products.
RCO cares about your individual development, and there are great opportunities within this role to eventually become a test lead.
We are looking for you who feel comfortable in communicating in English.
Which competencies are meritorious?
Experience working with
Linux environment.
Jira, Xray or Gitlab is a plus.
Guiding documents - such as test plans and test reports.
Why RCO?
At RCO, you'll be part of an ambitious journey in an expansive industry. Shape the future of security and access solutions while enjoying a supportive environment for your personal and professional development. Benefit from a range of perks including an occupational pension, collective agreement, wellness allowances, and a hybrid workplace.
Company Culture
Embrace tomorrow, build trust, act smart, and grow together - our values define our culture. At RCO, an open atmosphere fosters trust, enabling us to create an environment where development thrives.
Where is the role located?
Frösunda (Solna), Stockholm. We offer a flexible hybrid model where we work from the office 3 days a week, and the remaining time is flexible.
Join Us Today: Be a part of shaping the future of security. Welcome with your application!
Open to a larger context
RCO develops, manufactures and sells services and products within access, locking and security systems. Our offering is characterized by good quality, high accessibility and innovation. By being close to our customers we create a safe, secure and smooth everyday life - whether you need a smart lock or code lock on a single door, or a large integrated system for controlling passes and burglar alarms in several properties spread across the country. RCO Group operates under the brands RCO, Dinbox, Nimly and Swedlock and is represented in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. RCO Gruppen is owned by Novax, which is part of the family business Axel Johnson AB. The company has an environmental certificate according to Svensk Miljöbas.
