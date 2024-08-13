System Test Engineer to Excillum!
2024-08-13
Do you want to work with the company behind the world 's brightest X-ray source? Great, then you 've come to the right place! Excillum is a leading company in the field of high-end microfocus and nanofocus X-ray sources and was founded in 2007 by researchers from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). As a System Test Engineer at Excillum, you will be part of a company with a friendly and helpful work environment with humble and motivated colleagues, who all contribute to enable new science, improve medicine and enhance manufacturing by continuous development of state-of-the-art X-ray sources.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Excillum designs, develops, and manufactures X-ray sources with the world's highest brightness and with the world's smallest spot depending on which product line you look at. The X-ray sources are used in a wide range of areas including quality assurance in semiconductors, electronics, and battery manufacturing. Other application areas are in the development of new medicine and research for example in biology, medicine, and material science. Since the start in 2007, Excillum has grown and today we are around 80 employees in Stockholm. You will be part of a growing international company with customers all over the world and you will play an important role in the work verifying our sources. Excillum is characterized by a strong engineering culture and except from your team, you will collaborate with experts in, for example, electronics, software, research, production and sales. Excillum site is in Kista with both lab and production in-house, which means that you will work close to the products you are developing.
You are offered
• The opportunity to grow with the company
• The opportunity to influence working methods and share your knowledge
• A company with a friendly and helpful work culture where we listen to each other
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will part of the newly established System & Test group at Excillum, meaning you will play an important role in building up this position and help Excillum create a vision and strategy for their testing. The goal of the role is dual; both to ensure the design of new products and that they can be tested systematically in production. This includes understanding customer demands, the current test set-up and identifying a strategy to meet customer expectations. As Excillum is a small company this is a broad role where you are encouraged to take overall responsibility and dive into a range of tasks which could include different types of test, review of manuals or customer interactions.
You will for example...
• Work in cross-functional projects collaborating with different engineering disciplines as well as product management, service and production.
• Conduct hands-on testing, analyze results and together with the team come up with improvements.
• Create and implement the production line with appropriate tests.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
For this position, and at Excillum in general, we attach great importance to you as a person and your interest for the position and the company. We believe in the right attitude!
Since this is an important role at Excillum, you also need...
• A bachelor or master's degree within electronics, mechatronics, physics or similar
• Several years of work experience with test of industrial products containing both hardware and software
• Knowledge in different types of tests
• Experience of automated testing. Able to set up automatic test environment and write tests
• Experience from production test
• Strong knowledge in English
Other information
• Start: Immediate, but an eventual notice period or other circumstances will be considered
• Work extent: Fulltime
• Location: Kista in Stockholm, Sweden
• This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Excillum that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
• Contact information: Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• Our selection process is ongoing and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about Excillum on their website: https://www.excillum.com/ Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
