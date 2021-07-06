System Test Engineer Needed - Gothenburg - Altran Sverige AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Our offerAltran offers you a work environment branded by innovation. You will be working with the cutting edge of IT and technology, surrounded by dedicated and skilled colleagues with high expertise. We offer a platform for taking leaps in your career and provide the chance to work in many different industries due to our large variety of clients and assignments.Interested in an international career? We are established all over the world and we can offer you opportunities abroad. We care about you as a colleague and offer you a safe and favorable employment. Community is important to us and besides your professional development you can enjoy a variety of activities with us. Whether you prefer an after work or to lace up your running shoes, you are guaranteed a good time with us.Your roleWork will be on the active suspension system for one of our clients. In this group, teams work on different areas and you will belong to a team, which develops damping function, and active roll bar functions, which you will test from a system perspective. There are test engineers who test damping function, but sometimes you will support testing that function as well, if there is a need. The team follows agile way of working and works in sprints.Main responsibilities:Understand requirements and write test casesWrite test scripts as per the test casesExecute/run tests on HIL rig and validate the resultsIf the tests fail, discuss with the developers and troubleshoot the issuePush test scripts to Git/GerritReview test scripts from the peersSupport developers with connections and test activities in car, with respect to active roll barRun regression test every week for the active roll bar function and create the test reportCreate fault reports (defect/bug) for the failed testsDiscuss with suppliers on a need basis to debug issues with hardwareTools/Technologies used:System Weaver - for writing test cases and test reportCanoe, VT Systems, CAPL, VTestStudio - for testingGerrit - version control and reviewJira - task management and fault reportingConfluence - for documentationYour profileWe at Altran in Gothenburg are Growing within Electrical Engineering and are looking for senior software testers focusing on electrified systems and drivelines with a drive and interest in HIL-testing and electrification of vehicles. You get the opportunity to be part of our venture in this exciting area.The need is immediate and you need to be located in Gothenburg and the surrounding area.It is favorable to be familiar with agile working methods and scrum, as well as having knowledge in the Swedish language.Skills:M.Sc or B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering or equivalentKnowledge within HIL systemsProficient in Vector toolsTest AutomationTest case writing / requirementFunctional / non-functional testing, Smoke & acceptance testingISTQB certificate (meriting)Driver's license (B)Application and contactSelection and interviews are running continuously. Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span. For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.