System Test Engineer
2024-04-18
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What do Florence Nightingale, Marco Polo, Amelia Earhart, and Sherlock Holmes all have in common? They would all be a perfect candidate to join our team as System Test Engineer!
Florence, because of her lack of respect for the status quo and willingness to constantly challenge and improve the ways we are used to. Marco, given his courage to explore the unknown. Amelia's uncompromising commitment and fearless decisiveness. And Sherlock's eye for details and passion to solve problems.
But in the end of the day, we are not looking for a super-human who checks all the boxes. What really matters is that our new colleague has the right personality, mindset and complements the team with new perspectives and knowledge.
This is us, your new colleagues
The System Integration & Test is probably one of the loudest teams within the Volvo Group. While it is nothing to be proud of, it's an indicator that we are having fun at work with an open-minded atmosphere. A common denominator for the team is that we take great pride in our products, and we share a deep, genuine passion for Volvo and its customers and end users.
The passion is important since it motivates us to continuously walk the extra mile (which we are happy to do if it brings value to the products and its users). With different backgrounds, experiences, personalities and characteristics, the team bears a strong resemblance to a Swiss army knife, and we are always looking for new components to increase our versatility.
Our humble ambition is to become the best automotive testers in the world, combining edge-cutting automated testing and mastering the beautiful art of manual exploratory testing.
And what do we do?
To be more precise, we manually integrate and test the software in system rigs and complete vehicles (aka Trucks). We let machines do what they do best (repetitive testing) and we do what humans do best (creative test design) with high exploratory approach.
And together with our friends around Volvo, we are part of developing the best transport solutions in the world. Period.
Who are you?
You are curious and willing to learn new things on daily basis. You possess experience from vehicle testing and preferably know the end users of heavy-duty trucks very well. Your favorite movie is probably 'Smokey and the Bandit'. But foremost, you are an awesome human being. Because in the end of the day, we are in this together. Pushing and helping each other to grow and to become better testers.
But it is vital that you are self-propelled and thrive in environments that are constantly changing. Expect that we do not have the answers, but we will be happy to find out together with you.
What does it take?
* Experience from technology/product development and product testing is necessary, but an honest passion and proven record for driving change in these domains is even more important.
* Truck driver's license (C or CE) and knowledge about trucks.
* Fluent in written and spoken English and preferably in Swedish.
* Engineering degree or equivalent experience.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be.
Interviews will run throughout the recruitment, so don't wait to send in your application. We look forward to meeting you!
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
