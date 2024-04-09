System Test Engineer
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Tjörn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to be part of a journey where the focus is on development with passion and execution? We are now seeking a Fuel Cell Propulsion System Test Engineer who thrives on challenges and wants to be part of safe and supportive teams where humor and joy take place in everyday work!
About Nexer Engineering Process
Our mission is not only to support our customers in the best possible way but also to be THE team where we support each other to be better every day. In the team, we value knowledge-sharing, caring, and daring. This way, we help each other reach new levels - whether in the context of the assignment or related to our personal career goals.
The position
As a Fuel Cell Propulsion System Test Engineer, you will perform complex test campaigns with multiple interfaces both in vehicle and in test bench. You will be highly involved in overseeing, troubleshooting, and resolving issues of Fuel Cell Systems. Analyzing test data, summarizing, and communicating results from testing will also be an important part of your role. In close collaboration with simulation, control, and system engineers, you will also analyze and identify cause-effect relationships between design and performance to specify, balance, and verify system requirements. Another part of the role is to develop innovative experimental methods for improving the efficiency of the test campaigns and the accuracy of the experimental data.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you are analytical, detail-oriented, and have a great interest in technology. You are communicative, enjoy working with others in a team, and have a wide range of contacts. You have a strong can-do attitude, a learning and problem-solving mindset.
In addition to your personal qualities, you need:
Experience in the automotive industry, specifically with Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems
Knowledge of Embedded Software engineering
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
B.Sc. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering
To be successful in this role and enjoy your work, we believe that you are a self-driven person with a genuine technical interest in running and evaluating tests and finding novel experimental methods. You are proactive, accurate, and persistent in identifying the root causes of problems in the lab and finding suitable solutions. Since you will work through many different interfaces,you are a team player who cares about your relationship with your colleagues and likes to work with others. At the same time, you also take responsibility for your development and can work independently. You also have deep knowledge and experience in testing and verification of Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems in vehicles, HIL, and test benches.
Join us on this exciting journey where your passion for innovation and dedication to excellence will drive the future of Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems! Apply now to be part of a team that values collaboration, growth, and impactful contributions.
Application You are welcome to submit your application below. We are unable to accept applications via e-mail, but if you have questions, please get in touch with Robert Lövström at robert.lovstrom@nexergroup.com
We accept applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345) Arbetsplats
Nexer Group Kontakt
Victoria Olsson victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com Jobbnummer
8598521