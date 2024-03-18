System Test Engineer
2024-03-18
Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a System Test Engineer.
Responsibilities
Complete Electrical Verification team is responsible for Electrical Integration-, Base Technology- and Vehicle Mode Management testing. In addition, we also deal with Advanced Fault tracing and Test lead function. We are now looking for another talent engineer within Function Health Check area to strengthen our team!
To be successful in this assignment we expect you to:
Perform E2E Function tests in vehicles and test setups as main responsibility
Support with fault tracing in vehicles and test rigs
Log files analysis
Perform Basetech tests
Give Basetech test tool support
Perform Vehicle Mode Management tests
Perform Network and communication system test
Provide test support internally and to suppliers. Assess deviations
Support test engineers at cooperation partners
Qualifications
Qualifications and skills required for the role E.g. degrees, years of experience, competencies needed
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical or Computer Engineering or equivalent area
Car driving license and T1/T2 test driving license Hällered needed
Hands on experience in vehicle required
Good knowledge of in vehicle electrical systems in general.
Deep knowledge in communication protocols (e.g. CAN, FlexRay, Ethernet, LVDS, LIN)
Strong Vector tools experience
Test automation knowledge
Experience from AUTOSAR specifications and architecture
Experience from Volvo Cars Electrical Platform or CEVT CMA/GEEA2/ZEEAx platform is an advantage
Deep experience in test tools such as CANoe, DSA, Wireshark
Experience in CAPL script and Python programming.
Personal attributes
Cultural awareness, especially Asian - European culture
Excellent skills in co-operation, teamwork and networking
Do:er and "walk the extra mile"-attitude needed to be successful.
About the company
