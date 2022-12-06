System Test Engineer - 156522
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where more than 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
We are looking for a System Test Engineer based in Stockholm.
Your Role
You will take part to major developments by proving the design fits the intended use, through implementation and execution of Verification, Integration and Test activities, ensuring that it meets the required Quality, Cost and Delivery. You will cooperate tightly with Test & Commissioning to ensure seamless integration and alignment between in-house and on-site testing activities and results. Additionally, you will interface with design teams to share and detail the results of Verification & Validation activities.
You will agree with Verification & Validation Manager on strategy, scheduling and budget, and share progress, results and issues during execution.
Your responsibilities
Contribute to the definition and implementation of the Project Verification and Validation strategy in the V&V Plan
Define verification methodology for selected deliverables, test plans and test descriptions for in-house activities
Perform and report on allocated verification, integration and test activities while maintaining the safety assurance
Interface with experts in other department to align on selected V&V activity methodology
Represent Alstom in front of customers or partners (i.e overview of test progress, issues, risks and opportunities)
Specify, procure, develop, setup and configure assets such as testbenches and instrumentation
Provide data to maintain applicable KPIs and provide valuable feedback for continuous improvement
Manage configuration and change management cycle related with V&V activities (simulation configuration, anomaly tracking, etc.)
Your experience
University degree in engineering
3 years' work experience of system test is preferred
Experience of signalling systems is highly valued
Understand and use of system test techniques to specify and execute tests
Technical experience within system integration and testing in development projects (good understanding of HW and SW interactions within complex system architectures)
Desirable programming knowledge (experience of some programming language like C, C++, C# or PHP)
Knowledge of DOORS and Rational Synergy are beneficial
Swedish and English business fluent
Willingness to travel up to 10% per year
Hiring Manager: Gith Karlsson
All internal employees must inform their Line Managers and HRBP when applying.
Alstom is the leading company in the mobility sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
Equal opportunity statement:
Alstom is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating an inclusive working environment where all our employees are encouraged to reach their full potential, and individual differences are valued and respected. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by local law. Så ansöker du
