System Support Engineer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join an innovative data management team at our client, where you will play a pivotal role in implementing cutting-edge Validio tooling to enhance bank operations and security standards within a high-stakes financial environment.
About the role
You will bridge the gap between data management and technology, focusing on the establishment of on-premise containerized environments. Working within a Kubernetes framework, you will ensure robust system reliability and help define IT security guidelines.
You are offered
Our client offers the opportunity to work on a high-impact project involving the latest data management technologies and a chance to shape IT security protocols in a major financial institution.
Work tasks
The role involves a mix of system establishment, security compliance, and reliability engineering to support a large-scale data management implementation.
On-board new Validio tooling to the bank infrastructure
Host and manage applications on-premise using Kubernetes containerized environments
Establish system guidelines to satisfy complex ITSEC controls
Configure and maintain Linux and Windows server environments
Implement and manage CI/CD pipelines using Terraform, GitLab, or GitHub
Monitor system performance using tools like Grafana, Prometheus, or Splunk
Automate operational tasks through Python, Bash, or PowerShell scripting
We are looking for
Knowledge of Kubernetes and Docker
Good understanding of Linux or Windows Server administration
Basic knowledge of Cyber Security principles including encryption and authentication
Experience in a System Reliability, DevOps, or Cloud Engineering role
It is meritorious if you have
Experience with Cloud platforms
Familiarity with CI/CD tools
Proficiency in scripting with Python, Bash, or PowerShell
Knowledge of EntraID
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Stress tolerant
Goal oriented
Stable
Responsible
Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "489NTH". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9956238