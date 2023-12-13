System Specialist
2023-12-13
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
CAMO Systems Specialist
SAS Technical Operations is a team of 100 people accountable for the continuing airworthiness of the SAS fleet. It performs a wide variety of tasks including negotiating and managing supplier contracts, providing engineering services, planning, and controlling the execution of maintenance activities.
The CAMO departments (CAMO Maintenance Planning & Control and CAMO Engineering) collaborate closely with the rest of Technical Operations, Flight Operations, Network Planning, Fleet Management, Finance, Aviation Authorities, Suppliers, etc.
About the role
As part of the SAS CAMO team, you will work with a variety of systems and projects. The main systems will be the core software used by CAMO Planning & CAMO Engineering departments in the form of AMOS & Skywise.
The Systems Specialist is responsible for acting as the system specialist for AMOS as a key user in the system and AMOS Competence Center (ACC) as well as leading, owning, or participating in digital transformation projects.
The System specialist is part of the analytic team and is reporting to the Head of Maintenance Planning and Control. To join a dynamic organization and a highly reputable flag carrier, the right candidate will have the skills and personality to fit within a small, multi-skilled team that is responsible for working within the airline's digital systems. In addition, continuously contribute to improving SAS products and processes with cost-saving initiatives to help our service in a complex and demanding environment.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead the digital transformation within SAS CAMO
* Act as AMOS Key user for SAS CAMO
* Act as product owner for the Electronic Logbook (ELB)
* Support Business specialists within effective areas
* Identify and solve urgent Issues in cooperation with IT and suppliers
* Escalate operational impacting issues to stakeholders/providers
* Responsible for gathering information to report bugs and issues to providers
* Suggest Process Improvements/Changes (minor, medium, major)
* Verify data quality within responsible areas
* Identify training needs and scope of recurrent training
* Test patches and new versions of systems
* Write procedures and guidelines
* Be part of upgrade and improvement projects as applicable
* Identify ways to the Continuous improvement of utilization of digital transformational solutions
Experience
To succeed in this role, we believe you have the following skills and experiences:
* University degree or equivalent in Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering or Computer Science / IT
* AMOS experience
* Project Management experience
* Knowledge of EASA Part-M & Part-145 regulations
* Excellent communication skills
* Fluent in English - verbally and written
* Skywise experience is advantageous
* Experience in CAMO or MRO environment is advantageous
* Relevant experience of aircraft types A320/A330/A350 is advantageous
As a person...
• . You are driven and have an ability as well as willingness to learn new skills. Furthermore, you are highly collaborative and take initiatives to influence the team in a positive way.
Other of Importance
Deadline for application is November 3rd. Applications will be handled continously, and the recruitment might be filled prior to the deadline.
For any questions regarding the recruitment, please contact Hiring Manager, Henrik Jilltoft, at henrik.jilltoft@sas.se
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
SAS, Scandinavia's leading airline, with main hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm, flies to destinations in Europe, USA and Asia. Spurred by a Scandinavian heritage and sustainability values, SAS aims to be the global leader in sustainable aviation. We will reduce total carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2025, by using more sustainable aviation fuel and our modern fleet with fuel-efficient aircraft. In addition to flight operations, SAS offers ground handling services, technical maintenance, and air cargo services. SAS is a founding member of the Star AllianceTM, and together with its partner airlines offers a wide network worldwide. Ersättning
