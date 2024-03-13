System Specialist - Technical Support
2024-03-13
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
Ecolean AB
Are you someone highly skilled and interested in technical troubleshooting, problem root cause analysis, and thriving in an international setting? We're looking for a committed System Specialist to join our dynamic Global Technical Support team in Helsingborg. This position is essential for providing second-line technical remote support to our regional technical service teams and for developing, and help securing, a high level of performance on our filling machines. The ideal candidate will be enthusiastic about technical problem-solving, minimizing disruptions, and improving customer satisfaction by promptly and efficiently resolving technical issues.
In this role based in Helsingborg, Sweden, you'll operate within an international environment, regularly interacting with colleagues across Europe, China, Pakistan, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, you'll closely collaborate with internal departments in Helsingborg, including Technology & Research, and Supply Chain.
Your role in our team:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and global colleagues to deliver outstanding technical support to Ecolean customers.
Utilize technical expertise to diagnose, resolve and prevent complex filling line machine issues, reducing downtime and disruptions.
Engage in development projects for both existing product lines and new initiatives.
Prioritize maximizing customers' production line uptime, minimizing disruptions, and enhancing overall efficiency by identifying technical root causes to occurred problems and by identifying and preventing potential future problems.
Continuously enhance maintenance processes to improve filling machine reliability and customer satisfaction.
Lead, or participate in, projects aimed at enhancing our technical competence and machine performance, showcasing strong project management skills.
Knowledge and skills
Possess a high level of technical competence and an analytical mindset.
Experienced in problem solving methodology.
Strong project management skills.
Demonstrate flexibility and initiative in adapting to changing environments, coupled with ambition and efficiency, while maintaining attention to detail.
Exhibit strong facilitation and interpersonal communication skills, along with good written and verbal abilities.
Fluent in English.
Ideally hold a university degree in Engineering or a relevant field for the position.
Have experience working with ERP systems such as IFS, M3, SAP, or similar platforms.
As always, your personality, drive and energy are your most important skills that will take you and us together on this journey.
Contact and application
Sounds interesting? Apply as soon as possible as interviews are held continuously. Send your application via our webform.
For further information please contact Director Technical Support and Business Development Jonas Ekberg Jonas.Ekberg@Ecolean.se
Closing date for applications is March 27th 2024.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
