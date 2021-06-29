System Specialist - Resource Management - Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe - Datajobb i Solna

Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Datajobb / Solna2021-06-29System Specialist - Resource Management to SAS Digital & IT/Airline Planning & ControlWe are living in a different world, with changed conditions. During the Corona crisis the airline industry has suffered a lot, including SAS. We have been forced to make hard decisions, reduce cost and to see valued colleagues leave us. But we strongly believe in this industry and we believe in a SAS flying with a high frequency again and taking our travelers to destinations around the world! To be able to get there, we need a strong organization and all employees contributing to that journey. This role is one of them.SAS Digital & IT is responsible for all IT within Scandinavian Airlines. The organization has around 100 employees and is located at SAS Head Office at Frösundavik in Solna, just outside Stockholm. The business unit Airline Planning and Control within SAS Digital & IT is responsible for providing and improving all IT services necessary for planning and executing SAS' operations, including resource management and financial and sourcing control.SAS Digital & IT are transforming into an agile business driven, technology enabled team aiming to create a Digital First airline taking a lead in sustainable aviation.Do you want to be a part of that exciting journey?We recently implemented a new modern HR platform with system support for all HR processes, like time reporting, payroll, onboarding, recruitment, talent and learning, mainly based on SAP products (Success Factor application Suite), and modules and products from their 3rd party partners/vendors. The purpose of this role is to participate in the continued maintenance and delivery of these systems.You will work in a cross-functional delivery team which is continuously improving SAS digital services. The work will be in close collaboration with internal stakeholders in the HR organization and other business units, as well as with current and future vendors and external partners. It will require continued involvement in the operational business to better understand the needs of the users.Main Responsibilities:Support the business in process development and lean process improvementsParticipate in planning, specifying and implementing changes and requirementsAnalyze issues and problems, report errors to the supplier, and verify solutionsCreate and ensure documentationSupport and lead development projectsAct as 1st point of contact for internal and external stakeholdersRepresent and participate in regular meetings to follow up on the deliverySupport stakeholders with knowledge and guidance regarding SAS IT standards and policiesQualifications and RequirementsHigher academic education, bachelor or master degree in Computer Science or equivalentCommunication (fluent oral and in writing) in one Scandinavian language as well as in EnglishAt least 3 years of experience working in a similar role and with a true interest in working in the digital development area.Experience from application maintenance and developmentKnowledge of ITIL, Lean and Agile process methodologiesExperience working in a cross-functional team where the team is collectively responsible for delivery and target reachKnowledge and experience of working with HR related applications and supporting business representatives, preferably the Success Factors application suitePersonal skillsAs a person we believe you are an Independent team player with ability to structure, plan, prioritize, and drive own tasks in coordination with the team, business stakeholders and external partners/vendors. You have very good communication skills with an ability to uneasily with stakeholders at all levels. You are customer oriented with interest in understanding needs and expectations in the SAS organization. You keep attention to details, at the same time being forward thinking with a thrive to improve and deliver the best solutions.Other of ImportanceFull-time located at SAS head office, Frösundavik, Stockholm, with access to gym, restaurant, café etc.SAS has an attractive travel offering to all employees, as well as free gym access and a good pension schema. To mention a few.Desired appointment date: as soon as possibleSalary: by agreement and qualificationsTravel will be expected from time to time, depending on stakeholder and partner locationsRecruitment partnersIn this recruitment, we have set our recruitment strategy plan. SAS, Scandinavia's leading airline, with main hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm, flies to destinations in Europe, USA and Asia. Spurred by a Scandinavian heritage and sustainability values, SAS aims to be the global leader in sustainable aviation. We will reduce total carbon emissions 25 percent by 2025, by using more sustainable aviation fuel and our modern fleet with fuel-efficient aircraft. In addition to flight operations, SAS offers ground handling services, technical maintenance and air cargo services. SAS is a founding member of the Star AllianceTM, and together with its partner airlines offers a wide network worldwide.