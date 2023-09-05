System/Software Developer
2023-09-05
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you have a passion for programming and would like to embark on a role where you can leverage your experience in a global organisation with ample opportunities for career development? We are now offering an exciting position where you will have an impact on the digitalization journey we have started and contribute to the interesting future we have ahead of us!
Tetra Pak is developing and delivering E2E connected solutions in the Food & Beverage industry. We are now scaling up and looking for experienced software developers to join our Automation & Digital development team specializing in industrial software solutions.
The team is responsible for developing and maintaining an Automation & Connectivity Toolbox to ensure an efficient configuration/deployment/operation for Tetra Pak software application deliveries to internal and external customers.
As System/Software Developer, you will be a member of the Automation & Service Tool team, which is one of our 3 Scrum teams working closely together, developing and maintaining the toolbox. All the teams are continuously improving collaboration and ways of working internally as well as with our customers, surrounded by a supportive and encouraging management. We value supporting each other and do not let team boundaries get in the way of reaching our goals.
We offer a permanent position and you will be based in Lund, Sweden but work in a global arena. We offer a hybrid work model and value work-life balance.
What you will do
As System/Software Developer, you will make an impact by:
Developing modern connectivity solutions for industrial usage in a .NET environment
Acting in a CI/CD environment where automatic testing is a natural part of the development cycle
Working in a scrum and agile setup
Acting as security champion in our cyber security network and leading the ongoing cyber security work taken on by the team
We believe you have
Minimum 5 years experience working as a software developer using .NET (C#)
Experience in several of following technologies: Cloud solutions in MS Azure, React, database design (SQL DB), C# WPF, networking, Xamarin, Android (Java), IOS (Objective C) and web development with HTML & JavaScript frameworks
Fluent in English, both in writing and verbal
We believe that you are eager to work with modern complex systems and love pair programming. You are a good team player that enjoys working together with your colleagues in- and outside of the team and clearly see the strengths that a truly diverse organisation brings to the table. You possess strong communications skills, a strong quality mindset and you are open to share knowledge with your colleagues. Furthermore, you welcome change and do not accept "we've always done it this way" as a valid argument.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website Tetra Pak - We are Tetra Pak (inpublix.com)
This job posting expires on 2023-09-19
To know more about the position contact Anders Fridh at + 46 46 36 3932
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
