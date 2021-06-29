System Simulation and Analysis Engineer - Volvo Business Services AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg

Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg2021-06-29Design it, build it and test it! See your design comes to life and be part of the electro-mobility revolution!At Volvo Group Trucks Technology Electro-mobility, we are currently looking for a Simulation and Analysis Engineer to join out fantastic team working on system simulation and data analytics of Electro-mobility solution.What do we do?We are Verification, Simulation and Safety in Electro-mobility, a dynamic section providing world-class solutions for electro-mobility systems and delivering customer values for Volvo business units such as trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine applications.Electro-mobility is one of the fast-growing and main development areas within Volvo Group, which is at the forefront of sustainable transport solutions for tomorrow.Sound interesting? We want you to join us!What will you do?You will have close cross-functional collaboration with colleagues from different parts of the entity, from sales and purchasing to component design actually sitting close to you. You along with the team will be responsible for understanding customer usage and performance of our products and for providing our solutions throughout entire product life cycle, from idea investigation and concept evaluation to industrialization and to aftermarket and maintenance!Who are you?We believe you can tune and configure complex simulation models to include the right components to secure features expected by projects. You can deliver simulation baselines that are synchronized with SW versions and the associated documentation at the time agreed with the projects. You can act as first hand support for the project regarding system simulation issues.We believe that, to be successful in the position, you are a team player and have solid experience in simulation and analysis area. You have automotive or electrical system development experience working in cross-functional teams. You have a willingness to learn and take more responsibility with can-do attitude.We also believe that you have:Holistic and open mindsetMaster of Science in engineering or equivalentAutomotive or electrical system simulation and analysisProficiency in Matlab/SimulinkGood communication skills in English, both spoken and writtenGSP simulation experience2 years in relevant engineering profession preferred2021-06-29Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-13Volvo Business Services AB5836984