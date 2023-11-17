System Safety Support
Background
Location
The bought resources need to have the possibility to work on site at the Company PVT office due to verification tasks in the wind tunnels and rigs. They also need to be in close collaboration to the attribute team and receive their daily tasks from the Engineering manager and the team. This could to some extent be done via teams but presence for important discussions and tasks are expected.
Organization
The Energy Analysis and Verification team is a part of 91300 Energy Efficiency. Within the group we conduct verification work for Thermal Efficiency, Energy Efficiency as well as coast down testing to create road load curves. Our focus is physical verification but we also have work coupled to virtual verification.
Purpose
The purpose of this assignment is to cover the physical verification for 524B and 525A for the SPA1 face lift of the Cars. This doesn't necessary mean that these are the projects the bought resources are to work with, they are to cover the workload not possible to handle by the teams due to these projects and the tasks they are to perform will be handed out by the Engineering manager.
Timing and description of work tasks
Time plan
The assignment will start end of 2023 and end 24w29 with stop for Christmas vacation 23w52 and 24w01. During this time period four different vehicles will be tested in the wind tunnel in PVKA. The workload require 1 person working 100% during this time period.
Description of work tasks
The assignment will include physical verification tasks in the wind tunnel on a complete vehicle. Aside from the physical verification part we need help collecting relevant information to prepare the verification together with the analysis and presentation after the verification is finalized.
Prerequisites
Methods
The Company will share methods and requirements needed to perform the work tasks. The tasks will be handed out by the team and the engineering manager.
Competence needed for assignment
It is a requirement to have performed physical testing before and it is meritorious to have performed physical testing in wind tunnels. Driver's license B and to be fluent in English is a requirement. Så ansöker du
