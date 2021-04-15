System Safety Engineer - Functional Safety to Gothenburg - Knightec AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Knightec AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-04-15Why should you want this job?Because you want to enable using the latest technology to develop tomorrow's vehicles safely and securely. Functional Safety is a multidisciplinary domain contributing to developing safer electronic products for our society. It has become increasingly crucial for our digital age since the growing trends of automation, connectivity, and electromobility have increased our reliance on vulnerable cyber-physical systems.You will be part of our initiative within Functional Safety and play an essential role in forming the competence area and spreading the knowledge within Knightec and to our clients. The core will be working on Functional Safety related projects for our customers as part of a cross-functional team. Your focus will be on implementing functional safety processes to the development of embedded systems on a system or component level, contributing with your know-how regarding safe product development.As we are early in building the competence area within Functional Safety, you will be a crucial part of the initiative's future, giving you great flexibility in forming your role and focusing on the aspects that you find most interesting.Build a career that you can be proud ofWherever you see yourself in the future, we are here to support you. No matter if you would like to take on a new role, become a specialist within a specific area, or develop your managerial skills - we will help you find the way forward. Your will and ambition will lead the way. We provide the training arena needed for you to reach your goals.As part of Knightec, you will have access to training, certifications, and the possibility of working together with some of the most skilled in the industry. With our team-oriented way of working, you will always have your colleagues' knowledge and support at hand, making it possible for you to take on new challenges and step out of your comfort zone.These are the skills you need to bringYou hold an engineering degree and bring a will to develop yourself, learn new things, and share your knowledge.You also have:Experience from carrying out hands-on functional safety activities such as HARA/ FSC / TSC / FTA / FMEAGood knowledge of state-of-the-art safety design patterns at system/component levelExperience from safety verification and validation at a system and/or component levelGood knowledge in ISO 26262, IEC 61508, and EU Machinery DirectiveFluent in English and good communication skills in Swedish or a strong ambition to learnA valid Swedish work permit and visaOne KnightecKnightec is a new breed in the art of engineering with over 750 colleagues in ten locations around Sweden. We are consultants with our soul in digitalization who strive forward together.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-15Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-02Knightec AB5695407