System QA Engineer

The hottest cleantech company in Sweden is growing and is now searching for people who want to contribute to the sustainable energy supply of the future. Ferroamp has developed a world unique system that streamlines and simplifies the usage of renewable energy. Do You want to join us on our journey?

We need you to help us keep and raise the quality of our system. You will work closely with the architects as well as developers and engineers, handling test traceability, quality process and setting up and implementing strategies for system level testing.

The systems main feature is moving energy between inverter, solar panels and batteries on the lowest level as well as controlling and reporting on the same in the cloud. The system is modular and contains a lot of custom electronics and embedded software. Hence we need you to have well documented experience of working with such systems.

Since you are the best at what you do, you are also going to embrace an advisory role for the rest of R&D department to ensure that everyone is on the right track of reaching the best quality there is.

We have our main office in Stockholm, today in Spånga but will in short move to a new office in Sundbyberg.

We are looking forward to your application!

