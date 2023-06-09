System Owner
Are you a System Owner that wants to take the next step in your career? If you are comfortable working in an international, dynamic and fast-growing SaaS environment and appreciate Benify's core values of showing love, thinking ahead and exceeding expectations, then you may be the person we are looking for!
Benify is an international HR technology company that provides a market leading global benefits and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we are successful with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users worldwide. We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included. Help us make people's lives easier and more beneficial!
About the role
As a System Owner, your main responsibility will be to develop workflows and processes within and between internal systems. The work is both strategic and operative where you will be working hands-on with configurations and integrations using the Atlassian product suite as your central work tool. You will have a central role in the company and keeping our business up and running by guiding your colleagues in system, integration and improvement questions. Being a system and technical hero, an important part of the role is also to make sure the system is used in a correct way as well as continuously develop and review usage and processes.
Additionally, you will have a close collaboration with the rest of our Enterprise Tech team consisting of six technical experts within networks and IT systems. You will also work closely together with legal and security to secure the requests of new systems from different departments in the organization.
What you will do in this position
In the position as a System Owner, you will for instance:
• Have the overall system responsibility and full ownership for several of our internal systems together with one more colleague
• Ownership and development of our System Acquisition process and work close with system requesters to guide them in finding the right system
• Ownership and maintenance of our internal system inventory
• Make sure system users have the knowledge and access to updated guidelines and to be able to use the system in a correct way
Personal qualities
You are structured as a person and strive to create order and logical processes. You have technical experience of both configuring and integrating systems, and you instinctively want to remove all manual or duplicated processes you come across. In your daily work, you have a passion to dig into different systems and finding the best solution from a business perspective. Since you will have a broad network in the organization, we see that you are skilled in building good professional relationships and understand needs. You like working together with stakeholders and provide different solutions, structure them and put them into action.
Maybe you have previous experience working as a System Owner, -Architect or -Specialist where you had the overall responsibility of different systems and leading projects. You can work independently and prioritize your own projects depending on the business needs. To succeed in this role, we also see that you have:
• A few years' experience from a similar role that required system, integration and technical knowledge
• Experience of working with REST API
• Experience of system administration in different systems (CRM, Support, work management and similar)
• Great admin skills in Jira, Confluence and JSM
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Perks of being a Benifyer
• Collective agreement
• Generous wellness allowance
• 30 days vacation
• ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
• Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
• Annual conference overseas
• A variety of social events and activities in the offices
• You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Stockholm
Extent: Full time
