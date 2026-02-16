System Owner - Powertrain Control Systems
2026-02-16
TRATON R&D is undergoing a comprehensive transformation to establish a global R&D organization. Together with our strong brands - Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International - we have the power to shape the sustainable transport solutions of the future. We are now looking for a System Owner who wants to take a leading role in shaping the next generation of our powertrain control systems.
Role Summary
Are you motivated by owning complex systems and driving them all the way into production? In this role, you will be the central technical leader for one of our control systems, ensuring a seamless and highquality delivery in close collaboration with software teams, hardware teams, suppliers, and stakeholders across TRATON Group.
About Us
The Powertrain System Software group is responsible for the endtoend system delivery of the powertrain platform, bringing together the work of around 200 engineers in software and hardware development. Our team consists of 13 System Owners who work across the entire TRATON Group organization-R&D, production, purchasing, and aftermarket-to secure strong system integration and consistent delivery.
We also take the lead when systems are developed together with external suppliers, ensuring alignment and integration with TRATON 's complete control architecture.
Job Responsibilities
As a System Owner, you will:
Coordinate, configure, and quality assure systemlevel deliveries
Act as the main technical contact for the system within TRATON R&D and other Scania functions
Lead the technical communication with suppliers when systems are co-developed externally
Ensure compliance with functional safety and cyber security requirements
Support the continuous deployment of software to our connected and increasingly intelligent vehicles
Drive crossfunctional collaboration in a highly complex mechatronic environment
You will play a key role in shaping system behaviour, guiding development teams, and ensuring that our products are robust, safe, and futureready.
Who You Are
We believe you have:
Experience in software development, software testing, or realtime systems
A strong interest in leading technical work and structuring system deliveries
The ability to communicate clearly and take ownership of technical decisions
A desire to contribute to worldclass, sustainable powertrain solutions
An engineering degree or equivalent technical background
You are curious, structured, and comfortable taking a central role in large, complex development efforts.
What We Offer
Joining our team means becoming part of a collaborative and supportive environment where you can grow and influence real change. We offer:
A culture built on servant leadership, ensuring you have the tools and support you need
Opportunities for both internal and external competence development
Flexible ways of working
A strong focus on wellbeing and worklife balance
You will also have access to benefits such as:
Scania Job Express, a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje
Attractive employee car leasing options
Flexible working hours
Subsidized lunch and additional benefits
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates.
Note: Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-03-02.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis. Logical and personality tests may be part of the process, and a background check may be required.
We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Contact
For questions about the position, please contact:
Johan Carlsson
Email: johan.carlsson@scania.com Så ansöker du
