System Owner - Driver Information Management
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-04-18
Scania is a strong, global organization that has accumulated know-how and skills within the world of transport over the last century. With our track record and our determination, we can make a difference in the future of transport.
At Scania, we have a strong culture of developing and launching innovations that actually work at scale, in order to drive real change.
Digital Driver Workplace, DDW, is the next generation of combined instrument clusters and infotainment systems. DDW has a central role in the vehicle and is managing driver interaction, displaying all relevant information from the vehicle, as well as providing SW services such as media and navigation. Scania is now developing the next generation of systems to meet both new legal requirements and the rapid development in the area.
For this, we are looking to strengthen the team with one more system owner. This is an opportunity to take the next step in your career as a seasoned professional. In this new project in our infotainment portfolio, you will make a difference with your experience, ideas, and leadership.
Your role
In the role of a system owner, you will work daily with exciting system and software issues.
With DDW, Scania takes a technological leap towards high-performance systems in vehicles that technically range from strict real-time requirements to connected infotainment services in the same unit. You will work with a wide range of techniques and solutions - e.g. GUI management, Touch HMI, platform software, Android/Linux systems, and connectivity.
Examples of tasks:
• being the primary point of contact with other functions in Scania's system development and projects
• give presentations and status updates
• perform deviation reporting
Your profile
You have several years of experience in system development and software development for embedded systems. We would like you to have previous experience in system ownership at Scania or equivalent.
As a person you;
• see the big picture and take into account the larger perspective.
• work well with complex issues, analyses and breaks down problems into their parts, and sees the challenge of solving complicated problems.
• is comfortable coordinating groups, becomes a reference point for others, and can create commitment and participation.
• make the right trade-offs and priorities. Weigh together complex information and different types of considerations and show judgment in statements, actions, and decisions.
You have an academic degree in engineering or equal work experience. Excellent oral and written communication skills in English. Knowledge in Swedish is not mandatory, but meritorious.
We offer
At Scania Software Factory we want you to succeed and develop. We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual. You have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can also offer other benefits such possibility of a company car, performance bonuses, a pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, and if you live far from Stockholm we offer relocation.
Expectations are to be present in the office at least 50% of your working week, but you are of course welcome to be at the office every day.
Further information
For additional information or questions, please contact:
Linda Sandberg, Recruiting manager, at linda.sandberg@scania.com
Hans Lind, System Owner DIM System, at hans.lind@scania.com
Application
Please submit your CV and copies of any relevant certificates. You don't have to send a cover letter, just upload your CV twice instead. Apply as soon as possible, screening and interviews will be done continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application! If you don't meet all requirements but would love to work with us, do not hesitate to get in contact with us and let us know why you are the best candidate.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
