System & Test Team Manager to Excillum!
2024-05-27
Do you want to work with the company behind the world's brightest X-ray tube? Great, then you've come to the right place! Excillum is a leading company in the field of high-end microfocus and nano focus X-ray sources and was founded in 2007 by researchers from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). As a System & Test Team Manager at Excillum you will be a part of a company with a friendly and helpful work environment with humble and motivated colleagues and contribute to enable new science, improve medicine and enhance manufacturing by continuous development of state-of-the-art X-ray sources.
Excillum designs, develops, and manufactures X-ray sources with the world's highest brightness and with the worlds smallest spot depending on which product line you look at. The X-ray sources are used in a wide range of areas including quality assurance in semiconductors, electronics, and battery manufacturing. Other application areas are in the development of new medicine and research for example in biology, medicine, and material science. Since the start in 2007, Excillum has grown and today they are around 80 employees in Stockholm. You will be part of a growing international company with customers all over the world and you will play an very important role in the work of leading your team, coordinating WoW between different projects and products and being an ambassador for testing and verification. Excillum is characterized by a strong engineering culture and except from your team, you will collaborate with experts in, for example, electronics, software, researchers, production and sales. Excillum has headquarters in Kista with both lab and production in-house, which means that you will work close to the products you are developing.
Some words from your future manager
"Hi! My name is Nina and I started at Excillum 4 years ago. I found passionate colleagues, products with unexplored technical possibilities and a company committed to be the world leader in their field. As a manager, I want to empower you to try out your own ideas and working methods. I want to be your speaking partner as we explore different ways forward and give you the support you need. As a System & Test Manager, you will work strategically and have the opportunity to build our System & Test team. How will Exillum work with verification of new and existing products? How will Excillum test produced sources to make sure they meet quality standards? Come explore the answers with us! If you want a job where you work right in the centre of technically challenging products, test & verification and growing people, here is a great opportunity to make a difference!"
You are offered
• The opportunity to lead an area that is highly valued within Excillum
• The opportunity to influence working methods and share your knowledge
• A company with a friendly and helpful work culture where you listen to each other
Job duties
The group you will lead is currently consisting of five people, three of them within test, one within compliance and one technical writer and the group are expected to grow by a few people the coming years. The main mission for the team is to ensure that all products Excillum develops and produce meet the quality and standard that is demanded, both in terms of hardware and software. This can, for example, involve testing and verifying products in the lab, production and final tests before the products are sent to the customer, producing manuals and documentation and regulatory compliance. In addition to the test work, your team are also 3rd line support regarding questions from service, production and sales. We are looking for you who want to drive and contribute to the development of WoW between project and product, who can share best practices and be an ambassador for the testing area within the company. You will have a shared role where you work approx. 50% operationally with tests and approx. 50% with leading your employees and the test area forward.
Excillum is on an exciting journey and we are looking for you who have the tools and desire to drive change on an operational level and to involve your team in setting and working towards common goals. You are good at showing the way but also at taking input from your employees and creating commitment to the area. Above all, you are good at creating trust through a high level of technical competence as well as through good communication and the ability to provide an overall picture.
In addition to that, you have...
• A Bsc or Msc degree in for example computer science, electronics, mechanics or similar
• Several years of work experience in system testing of products containing both hardware and software
• Experience in test automation
• Experience from a leading role
• Very good knowledge of English
The personal competencies we will focus on is...
• Cooperative
• Strategic
• Results-oriented
• Determined/ability to take decisions
• Start: According to agreement
• Extent: Full-time
• Location: Kista, Stockholm
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all questions regarding the process goes to Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, Johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
Read more about Excillum on their website: https://www.excillum.com/
