System Manager, Training & Simulation - Saab AB - Jönköping

Saab AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping2021-06-28Saab Training & Simulation is the leading provider of high fidelity training solutions for Live Simulation in the land domain. We are now continuing to strengthen our capabilities within systems engineering and test to support the development and sustainment of our product offer.We are now looking for a line manager to lead the department System Management.You will be responsible for managing the systems engineering and system test activities, to ensure that objectives are met and requirements fulfilled. The department plans and delivers the bi-annual System Releases. Responsibility for system ownership and design also resides within the department.Your roleYou will lead a team of system and test engineers.As a line manager you will support the team in conducting systems engineering and test activities.Develop and sustain systems and test engineering knowledge.You will report to the Head of Live Training.You will be a member of the management team within Operations Live Training.As a member of the management team, you are expected to contribute and support the actions needed to reach the company 's overall objectives.Your profileProven leadership qualities and experience of leading people, with particular focus on HOW. That is a strong value-based leadership in accordance with Saab values.Experience from systems engineering work.Strong analytic capability.Skills in communicating effectively across different teams, countries and cultures.Willingness and proven ability to manage complexity and to drive change.Master of Science in Engineering or similar.Fluent in both written and spoken English.A good level of competence and experience is key, however, we believe that the best starting point is to ensure a strong commitment to our values. You don't only need to know and understand our values, you need to share them. At Saab, HOW we do things is equally as important as WHAT we do.In addition, the work environment is important to us, and we pride ourselves on providing a safe and pleasant work environment for all our employees.The position as System Manager is stationed at our headquarters in Huskvarna, Sweden.ApplicationThe last date for application is 30 Aug 2021. Selections and interviews will be performed on an ongoing basis. Please send your application to Carin Samuelsson, carin.samuelsson@saabgroup.com For further information, please contact Stefan Wärn, Head of Live Training, stefan.warn@saabgroup.com Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Permanent2021-06-28Not SpecifiedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-23SAAB AB5835028