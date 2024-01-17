System Integrator - Combustion Systems - AE phase
2024-01-17
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Volvo Powertrain Sweden you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. You will:
• Drive the AE or early project phase activities when it comes to engine concepts and to integrate the different systems within Combustion Systems in collaboration with other groups/departments, both inside and outside of the department
• Define development areas together with the team and chief engineers
• Take the responsibility to deliver the results from the decided development areas with right quality within the budget frame
• Be curious for new technical solutions and spread this in the team/-s
The intension is to use a combination of simulation and experimental studies leading to knowledge build-up and an improved engine design.
Your future team
Our team, Combustion Systems Integration & Verification, is a team that are responsible for the in-cylinder combustion and the performance specification at Volvo Powertrain - from AE to the products in production. We are 14 engaged engineers that thrive on finding the best solutions, working together with other colleagues from different parts of the Volvo organization.
Who are you?
You enjoy cooperating in a team and you have good communication and collaboration skills, but also with an ability to work independently with your topics. You are a person who is eager to learn and have a positive mindset "we-can-do-it attitude".
You love to write about and explain your ideas, results and be creative in your approach to find solutions. You are skilled in analytical thinking, with a basic education in thermodynamics and energy conversion technologies, and preferable some experience from the vehicle industry. With your analytical side and your sense of details you will discover the unknown and help us in refining our concepts for heavy duty internal combustion engine applications.
Other requirements that are mandatory for this role:
• MSc or higher degree in automotive engineering
• Internal combustion engine, thermodynamic, fluid-dynamic knowledge/courses
• Structured
• Fluent in English
Other requirements that could be beneficial is industrial experience, preferably of heavy-duty applications and experience or knowledge in the area of exhaust after treatment systems.
Imagine yourself working in an environment focused and fully energized to develop powertrain solutions for future transportation. We trust the individual and act as a team, have fun at work, stay close to the product and provide opportunities to grow.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• Our good and "willing to help" atmosphere in the team
• The strive to find good arrangements for work life balance
• A lot of opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally with in Volvo Powertrain
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us.
Ready for the next move?
We hope to see you as part of our team, Welcome with your application today! Last day of application is 11th of February.
For more information, please contact hiring manager:
Lars-Olof Andersson, Group Manager - Combustion Systems, Integration&Verification, lars-olof.j.andersson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
