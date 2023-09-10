System Integration Test Engineer to market-leading Xylem!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Here's the chance for you who are educated in electronics or mechatronics to step in and make a real difference. Xylem is an innovative and market-leading company specialized in water technology. As a System Integration Tester, you will test Xylem's products from a customer perspective by building test stations and simulating various test cases. If you're hands-on and enjoy complex problem-solving, you've just discovered the ideal workplace. Submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Xylem, a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, are now looking for a System Integration Test Engineer. You will be a part of the System Integration Team which consists of 5 competent and dedicated colleagues who's really looking forward welcoming you! Together with your team you will be responsible for testing Xylem's various products. The products include pumps, mixers, controllers, monitors, cloud services and various types of sensors.
The position offers a varied scope, demanding a continual exploration of inventive solutions. You will engage in numerous hands-on tasks in the laboratory, where you will apply your technical comprehension and excellent problem-solving skills. In order for you to get the right conditions to enter the role and the company, you will be assigned a mentor from the start who will be available for any questions you may have.
We hope we have captured your interest and that you are curious about the products and the company. You will learn much more later in the recruitment process!
You are offered
• Work closely with a high-quality product that transports and purifies water globally
• A creative environment where you get to focus on your personal and professional development together with committed and helpful colleagues and manager.
• A workplace that has won several awards, including one where they were named Sweden's most parent-friendly workplace for their efforts to balance work and personal life for their employees.
The employment will start as a consulting assignment through Academic Work. As long as everyone is satisfied with the collaboration, the ambition is for you to be directly employed by Xylem in the future. As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Building test stations and run tests in a real-like environment
• Analyzing various test scenarios and strategizing novel testing procedures to execute
• Reviewing the team's tests
• Participating in morning meetings and strategic planning
• You will partially work with test automation in Python
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this role, you will be part of a team that truly enjoys practical work and lab work. To succeed and thrive in the role, we see that you are like-minded and want to work closely with the product. You enjoy complex questions and have a genuine technical interest.
• Master's/Bachelor's degree in electronics, mechatronics, mechanics, or similar.
• Basic knowledge in electronics
• Basic programming skills
• Proficient in English, written and spoken
It is meritorious if you have
• Practical experience with controllers and drives
• Good knowledge of testing methodology
• Has experience in agile methodologies
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Thorough and quality-oriented
• Curious
• Solution-oriented and analytical
In this recruitment process, we will place significant importance on your personal qualities and motivation for the position. To thrive with our client, it's important that you are a person with strong dedication, have the ability to collaborate with others, and a natural inclination for problem-solving
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15097610". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8099542