System integration specialist
2023-04-13
We are looking for a skilled system integrator that enjoy working in teams and have a passion for problem solving.
Your role
The work will be in the interface between software, hardware the customer in our complex real-time systems.
We are currently two line units working with system integration and verification and we are looking to expand in order to meet our future needs.
The position includes a lot of communication both internally and externally. At certain times travelling in the job is required.
The job requires for you to be very specific, good at documentation and with a lot of problem solving skills.
We constantly work to create high-performing, accountable and effective teams for our projects hence growth opportunity is very high at our firm.
Your profile
You should have a master degree in related discipline and/or relevant work experience.
It is a plus if you have professional experience in software engineering.
As a person you like problem solving and to try new solutions on a target hardware. You like working in teams and are committed, driven and creative.
As we teams in the Philippines, India and the middle east it is required that you are good at English and speak one of the following languages fluently: Filipino, Hindi or Farsi.
What you will be part of:
We strive to have good internal mobility, joining Fibio means that there will be lots of opportunities to develop a career after your own goals and interests.
Kindly observe that we want your application in English and that we work with ongoing selection in this recruitment process.
The work is part time for a start: 65% meaning 26 hours per week.
