System Integration Engineer
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Solna
2023-06-20
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for System Integration Engineer to work with IFS and the integration platform. This is the permanent recruitment with our client.
ABOUT OUR CLIENT:
Our client is a major worldwide player in property damage control, providing solutions to prevent, control and mitigate all kinds of property damage. To do this they are using advance technologies like acoustic listening, thermal camera, and tracer-gas. The basis for their success is our 6,800 committed employees, guided by a strong corporate culture. They see themselves as the new generation of Property Damage Control specialists - determined to drive industry transformation.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
In this position, you will lead in designing a new central role. You will work with central system that handles integrations externally and internally to the Group ERP system. We highly value quality deliveries to our organization and as company has a high growth with an increasing demand for new integrations, we need to strengthen our team. Within system integration engineer role, it includes securing the API management, handling- and developing according to new business requirements. Since this is a new role, it is an opportunity to grow and shape the position in your own direction.
RESPONSIBILITES:
You will be a part of the Business applications team in Group IT, where they have a high drive and motivation to support and evolve our business.
* As System integration engineer, you will play a key role in delivering winning, interactive experiences to our clients.
* Act as solution owner for the integration platform.
* Perform configurations and maintain the integration platform and the ERP.
* Managing relationships with vendors, client 's stakeholders, and service providers to ensure the delivery of high-quality data and integration services.
* Developing and maintaining data integration processes and enable seamless flow of data across different systems and applications.
* Create an overview of the data integration and conduct documentation.
* Create- and maintain best practices, testing and securing deliveries
CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:
* Minimum 2 years of experience in working with IFS Connect, IFS Custom Objects, REST API and Dell Boomi.
* Well versed in agile methodology, processes, tools, and technology standards and can effectively chose relevant parts needed projects and initiatives.
* Well versed with different ways to document requirements, design and integration architecture and can chose the right methods needed.
* Experience of acting as a bridge between business and IT
* Take accountability, drive initiatives and ownership of work tasks.
* Analytical skills and attention to detail.
Excellent in communication and English-skills - verbally and written.
https://www.multimind.se/
Neha Redkar neha.redkar@multimind.se +46 708 152 562
7900620