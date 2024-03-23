System Integration Engineer
Genvalues AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Genvalues AB i Stockholm
About the job.
We are hiring a Senior System Integration Engineer to join our System Integration and Verification team.
Your scope of responsibilities covers:
Activities to design, develop, and integrate BESS solutions, based on existing and new system building blocks.
Generate technical documentation.
Conduct system-level testing and collaborate with our software developers to optimize the BESS performance.
Analyze system data, propose improvements, and troubleshoot integration issues.
Provide technical guidance to field technicians, mentor junior engineers, and support sales teams in the pre-sales activities.
The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Qualification and experience:
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, or a related field. Master's degree is a plus.
In-depth knowledge of battery technologies, energy storage systems, power electronics, and control systems.
Proven experience in system integration and commissioning of Battery Energy Storage Systems, preferably up to 10 megawatts.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Proficiency in system integration principles, including hardware interfaces, communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, DNP3), and SCADA systems.
Experience in programming and configuring control systems for energy storage applications (e.g., DCS, PLC or EMS)
Driver licence class B
We see that you are:
Strong passion for renewable energy, energy storage, and sustainable technologies.
Ability to lead and inspire a team, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.
Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic work environment.
Excellent teamwork and interpersonal skills.
Continuous learning mindset and eagerness to stay updated with industry advancements.
English-speaking skills, both spoken and in writing Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Genvalues AB
(org.nr 559154-5024), https://genvalues.com/company-profile/115?company=Polarium Arbetsplats
GV Jobbnummer
8562713