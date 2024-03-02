System/Integration Architect
2024-03-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
At Tech Centric Stockholm, we are looking for someone who is an experienced with system development and collecting system requirements and is ready to take the step towards an architect.
You have a strong desire to work with the latest technologies and methods!
We work quickly and agile with a short path from development to production.
From sprint start to production it is usually 3 weeks. Do you want to be on our journey? We promise you a workplace with great dedication and high pace. We recruit curious, driven people who get great responsibility and freedom, because we believe that this is how the best ideas come out. Working actively with leadership, sustainability, gender equality and diversity is a matter of course. We are proud of the Resource spirit, which is characterized by collaboration, openness and customer focus. With clear values as a basis, we dare to test new paths that lead to even better services for our customers. It should be fun and developing to get to work!
What will you work with?
In the role of System/Integration Architect you will have to work with the entire life cycle of SW development.
You will;
• Analyze, estimate, plan, implement, test, review, distribute, etc.
• Acting technical coach to the team
• Participate and contribute to the architect forum
• Participate, contribute and act in support of discussions with different stakeholders, for example, new functionality etc.
In the role of architect we see that you have an endeavor to grow and develop in the role, constantly Improve technology, architecture, teamwork. And have ability to focus on the team and not just on their own development tasks. In the role of architect, you will be the one in the team that you "go to" and you thus have the ability to lead in technical discussion and create added value against others e.g. business interests, as well as architectural forums.
The team that you will be part of consists of passionate developers and testers from different locations, who have very high technical expertise, and where the atmosphere is characterized by an open and helpful atmosphere. In this team you get the opportunity to influence the work you are involved in, lift your ideas and challenge in your mindset. You will get a leader who has a great passion for team spirit, has a good attitude and engages employees, and who believes in openness, commitment and trust in the skills of each person.
Who are you?
• You have a university education in computer science or equivalent.
• You have at least one of PMI or ITIL certification
We see that you have 8-10 years of experience development experience with different technologies like Microsoft.Net, Java, SQL Server.
• You have at least 5 years of experience working as System Architect or as Integration Architect.
• You have working knowledge of working with different type of reporting tools.
• You are familiar with different financial, CRM, BI and publishing platforms like SAP, Salesforce, SharePoint, Business Objects.
• You have good ability to understand different systems to design/develop integrations.
• we see that you are a committed team player with good attitude and confidence that is good at stakeholder management.
• Fluency in speech and writing English is a requirement.
• Flexible to work with different time zones.
• We will give you preference if you have certifications in above mentioned technical tools.
Do you want to be part of our journey of success?
Apply today! Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis. So come in with your application as soon as possible!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
