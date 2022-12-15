System Engineering - Operations
Would you like to be part of a technically skilled and very helpful team that plays an important part of Verisure's success? Are you a curious and courageous person who loves to solve both simple and complex problems in the backend, enabling endless possibilities for end-customer products and services? Do you find your way in a Linux environment and like to automate stuff? Then, this is your opportunity to join us as a System Engineer.
About the Job
Our Platform & Application Operations (PAO) team is looking for a talented System engineer. The team makes sure the amount of servers scale, are patched and secure. We provide backend services with very high uptime requirements such as MySQL, Cassandra, Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, Wildfly, loadbalancers, logging, metrics, alerts, but then it's up to the development teams to fill it with arbitrary services.
The role as System Engineer is key to preserving our extremely high uptime requirements at the same time as preparing the platform for the future. You will be one of a handful backend specialists and thus have a large responsibility and freedom within the area. In our world-class team, you will make a positive difference for our internal and external customers. Moreover, will take an active part in projects with internally developed services, third party products and microservices as well as solving a broad span of urgent maintenance tasks. We are building a platform as a product to DevOps teams. Typical tasks are system automation, OS and application patching, configuration and maintenance. We offer a great opportunity for personal development within a friendly working environment characterized by knowledge sharing.
Our bright and open office space is easily accessible just a five-minute walk from the Central Station in Malmö. This will be your base, but we also offer remote work.
You bring
We are looking for a passionate technical specialist who works in a systematic and orderly way. A person who easily identifies your own development needs and makes use of opportunities. To succeed in this role, you need to have the ability to work productively in a fast-paced environment. You also need to be a true team player who supports others in our team, shares information when needed and helps to build team spirit. We think you are interested in the whole system and eager to ship in no matter where the problem lies together with the rest of the team.
Moreover, we believe that you are:
* Experienced of system automation, preferably Ansible
* proficient in Linux and open source and able to do advanced troubleshooting and root cause analysis in large scale environments
* experienced in scripting languages such as Bash, Python or similar
If you are experienced of working with Docker, Kubernetes and have knowledge of cloud computing and databases it is beneficial.
We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries. To ensure efficiency and clear communication we need all employees to be fluent in English.
If large parts of the above sounds exciting to you - apply today! We look forward to welcoming you into our team!
Why Verisure?
We are proud to say we are a value driven company that lives our values. Here are some things that we are specifically proud of:
* We are involved in making a difference, for real, every day!
* A non-prestigious work culture that truly prioritizes knowledge sharing and team collaboration and cares that you will flourish with us
* Flexibility when it comes to workplace, a hybrid work model which offers a mixture of in-office and remote work
Interested in learning more? Get inspired by our colleagues talking about how it feels to be part of our exciting journey!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjDxUndJf98
