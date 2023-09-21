System Engineer within Vehicle motion state estimation
Who are We?
We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey. Within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are always adapting and pushing ourselves to be able to develop new breakthrough transport solutions. We strive to be more energy efficient, more sustainable and safer for society. Our organization is built by engaged people and teamwork. We are a truly global company, and we believe in the advantage of diversity. Together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone and this is where you fit right in.
Are you passionate about changes and innovations and want to be part of a paradigm shift in the development of transport and mobility solutions?
Now you have the possibility to join a stimulating and dynamic global work environment in an energetic professional agile team with strong teamwork.
Do you think it sounds interesting? Then this System Engineer position could be the job for you!
What challenges do we offer?
Within the technology stream Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management, we develop system solutions and functionalities in the areas of Vehicle safety, Dynamics, Thermal and Motion management.
The motion management with its control system needs to meet the future challenges with battery electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles, including vehicle automation. This position is within the vehicle motion management team called Motion Estimator and the main responsibilities of this team are:
Vehicle Motion Estimation (longitudinal and lateral velocity, yaw rate and acceleration).
Trailer motion estimation - similar states as for the tractor, but to be estimated with reduced sensor set
In-house vehicle state and parameter estimation SW in motion management domain.
Estimation of vehicle mass
As the System Engineer, you will be part of an agile product development team, but also have a close collaboration with teams and persons connected to other groups and organizations.
In your daily work you will: Lead, guide and support the team in the areas of SW system design.
Lead the team in the activities (hands on) of ISO26262 functional safety processes, and its different parts.
Specify and evaluate new motion sensor technology and new sensor fusion techniques
Who are You?
We believe that you have a genuine interest in vehicle dynamics and estimation methods.
You have a good understanding of software development and the related environment. We believe you are creative and have the mindset to constantly learn and improve to have the best solutions for our customers. You have the ability to collect data, define problems, establish facts and draw conclusions.
As a person, you are a team player with a positive mindset, and you are curious about the various challenges of application development. Being resilient is a key; meaning being able to rebound from setbacks and adversity when facing demanding situations. Having the willingness to effectively build formal and informal relationship networks inside and outside the organization is important for the position. Ability to build partnerships and work collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives will help you go a long way. You should be action oriented and be keen on taking on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm. Problem solving, making sense of complex, high quantity and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems should be a part of your persona. You are eager to take ownership of your own area and deliveries and thereby take accountability.
Qualifications:
M.Sc. degree in Vehicle Dynamics, Control systems, Mechatronics, Robotics or similar
At least 5 years of experience within SW system design
Documented hands-on experience of working with ISO26262 functional safety processes
Experience in vehicle dynamics theory and advanced control systems
Work cross functional with both internal and external suppliers
Knowledge requirements:
Ability to understand and apply architectural principles to SW system design.
Awareness about the R155 cyber security processes and SW development processes.
Ability to understand and apply UML to represent the SW system design.
Safety thinking and experience in applying safety requirements during the SW system design process.
Experience in Vehicle Motion Management domain.
Experience in SE-Tool or System Weaver.
Our values are Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success. If they light your inner fire, you might be the right person for our wonderful team!
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Smita Shree, Recruitment Partner- smita.shree@consultant.volvo.com
