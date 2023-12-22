System Engineer With Tcms Experience
Stadler Service Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Västerås Visa alla byggjobb i Västerås
2023-12-22
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stadler Service Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Vallentuna
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Stadler has been building trains for 80 years. Thanks to our innovation, strength, flexibility and reliability, we are a leading manufacturer of rail vehicles today. Around 13,000 employees work at several production and engineering sites and at over 70 service locations in Europe, North America and North Africa.
In Sweden, Stadler Service carries out maintenance, repairs and refits of rail vehicles. With Swiss precision, we strive to deliver high quality products and services to the Swedish rail industry. Stadler Service Sweden has a strong presence, employing more than 400 people, based in our well-equipped workshops in Tillberga, near Västerås, Hagalund, Stockholm and Eskilstuna.
Main tasks
Are you passionate about technical design and creative work where you can make a difference for train passengers? Do you like a hands-on work where you get to work close to the production and together with your colleagues, create innovative and sustainable solutions? Are you a person who likes to grasp and create results and wants to learn new things? Then you can be the one we are looking for!
As a part of a creative and dynamic team of about 15 engineers, you will develop the most optimised and functional solutions from sketch to final solution. Working in close collaboration with the production, you'll be able to continually put your technology solutions to the test.
The role as a System Engineer means that:
You have technical responsibility for one or more systems in the vehicle
Create functional solutions based on a tender concept in one or more projects
Collaborate with other parts of the project in the creation of the features of the system, based on vehicle requirements
Together with the purchasing organisation, pass on requirements to the subcontractor and follow up from a technical perspective
Realise the design and follow up the availability of the system
Ensure solution meets all customer requirements and standards
With your background within the TCMS also ensure our long term need to perform TCMS updates on upgraded trains.
You work closely with the Engineering team (Mechanical, Electrical & System Design), as well as with other features such as Purchasing and Generation.
Your profile
To thrive and succeed in the role of systems engineer, we see that you have:
Requirements:
Degree in electrical engineering, or software design, or equivalent competence/experience
Some years of experience in product development from manufacturing industry, experience from the automotive industry or the train industry
Background in TCMS
Good knowledge of English in both speech and writing
Meritorious:
Good knowledge of Swedish in both speech and writing
Furthermore, we see you have good self-understanding, are responsive and have the will to learn and develop in your professional role. We also want you to be able to take an innovative approach to engineering design with a focus on the end product's usability in real life. To enjoy the role you should also be self-sustaining and not afraid to make decisions and good at communicating and interacting with different features and levels.
Our offer
We offer an exciting role in a dynamic environment with great opportunities to influence and grow. You are involved in making a difference in our development journey towards a sustainable future. You will be working in an expansive global company that has a large local mandate. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stadler Service Sweden AB
(org.nr 556961-5262) Jobbnummer
8349878