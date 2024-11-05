System Engineer to a global electronics company!
Think of the most advanced electronics products You can imagine. Then open Your mind and go beyond this thought. What technology creates these products? Our clients technology does. They are special and a world-leading production equipment supplier. A spearhead in the electronics industry. Now they are searching for their next System Engineer for the Process, Metrology & Test Center, where you will be deeply involved in the system-level integration and verification activities for our clients pattern generator products.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our clients Pattern Generator division is growing! With the ongoing success of their pattern generators in the display industry, the award-winning SLX writers, and the recent launch of the MMX product for semiconductors, they are now continuing to expand their R&D team to keep up the momentum and drive future innovations.
This role combines practical, hands-on work within their cleanroom environments with theoretical analysis to understand system principles thoroughly. You will drive enhancements across our clients existing product lineup and contribute to the research and development of new innovations. Collaborating not only within R&D but also across other departments, you will ensure that theoretical advances are transformed into practical, market-ready solutions.
You are offered
• To be part of a company with a diverse workforce. To our client, diversity is a key competitive advantage, and also a good foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen.
• Not only nice colleagues but also high levels of expertise - you will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Systematic integration of new subsystems to enhance overall product functionality
• Planning and executing verification testing to validate system and subsystem performance
• Performing regression testing to ensure continuous product quality and compliance with industry standards such as ISO 9001
• Advanced troubleshooting and comprehensive analysis across a broad spectrum of challenges
• Proactively identifying and implementing process improvements throughout the product lifecycle
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
You who:
• Have a degree in Engineering (physics, mechanical engineering, electronics, or a related field)
• Have practical experience in integration and verification of complex systems, preferably involving a broad range of technologies (we also welcome applications from recent graduates who have a solid academic background and a keen interest in technology)
• Have basic knowledge of lithography processes and cleanroom operations
• Have proficiency in English, with effective communication skills both in writing and speaking
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Swedish, enhancing team collaboration and integration within the workplace
• Experience with Linux/Unix environments since our client sees it as advantageous
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strong analytical skills, complemented by a practical and proactive approach to problem-solving
• Team player
• Result driven
• Efficency and quality driven
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
