System Engineer to a global automotive company!
2023-10-17
On behalf of our client, we are currently searching for a System Engineer eager to work on developing battery design and functions. If you are a motivated and ambitious engineer seeking to be part of a globally recognized company, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
In this role, you will collaborate with your colleagues to specify and develop complete battery designs and functions. As a System Engineer, you will be responsible for defining system requirements and aligning them with our stakeholders for high-energy batteries used in heavy-duty electric vehicles, machinery, and fuel cell systems. You will ensure that the battery system complies with all relevant electrical standards and serve as the product cybersecurity coordinator for the energy storage system, following the UNECE R155 cybersecurity regulations for road vehicles. This responsibility also encompasses Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) and electrical safety.
This role demands a comprehensive understanding of electrical architecture, encompassing both 800V traction voltage components and low-voltage communication harnesses. You will closely collaborate with hardware and software teams to ensure compliance with all standards.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
A bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering, mechatronics, or a related field (equivalent experience is also acceptable).
Knowledge of Li-ion batteries, battery systems, and power electronics.
Experience in data analysis, using tools such as Matlab, Excel, or similar software.
Additional qualifications that are advantageous include:
Basic understanding of Functional Safety and ISO-26262.
Basic understanding of UNECE R155 Regulation, ISO 21434 Standard, and Cybersecurity management processes.
Knowledge of the requirement handling process, for example, by using System Weaver.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time, long-term
Start date: As soon as possible or as per agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: Gustav Widman, gustav.widman@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Be prompt with your application, as we continuously review candidates, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By partnering with our clients and candidates, we aim to find the best match for both. We achieve this by truly understanding our clients' and candidates' needs. We ensure that requirements and skill sets align, but, most importantly, we focus on harmonizing values and corporate culture, which both candidates and clients find ideal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job in the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a significant part of the reason why Friday was founded, with the goal of finding workplaces that give you the "Friday feeling" every day.
We primarily focus on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon to graduate from university in the IT and Technology field. We believe that people reach their fullest potential when they look forward to going to work each day. "Friday - every day," how does that sound? Ersättning
