System Engineer L2
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-02-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Technology is further expanding with new platform solutions for Propulsion products. We are now looking for System Engineers within the Electric and Electronic area.
About the role
In this position you will work in the team responsible for the embedded system platform that is a foundation for both conventional and electromobility drivelines.
You will be expected to lead system solution investigations and work with requirements, functional safety, and cyber security. You will also network with other stakeholders of the electrical system and work closely with our SW development teams, to make sure our solutions are not only compliant but are also allowing common platform solutions to be used cross projects, cross legislation, cross applications.
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but we believe that you are a structured and solution-oriented person who enjoys working cross-functionally and building relationships. Since we work in close cooperation with our stakeholders and other teams, you are a communicative team player with a high degree of personal responsibility. An open mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree or similar in embedded software.
* Hands-on experience on embedded system design and previous experience documented.
* Competences in communication protocols like CAN/LIN/Ethernet.
* Competences in diagnostic interfaces.
* Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
Previous experience in AB Volvo development environment will be highly valued. Knowledge in programing embedded real-time systems in C is a plus.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* Highly skilled, engaged, and supportive colleagues.
* A team of system engineers developing the electrical system in close cooperation with the agile teams developing the control systems.
* A dynamic work environment with the target to develop the most efficient embedded system platform, which is used by more than 500 engineers around the world when developing features for our customers.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills into action? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Last application date: 3rd of March 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4781-42244178". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Leif Frendin 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8456440