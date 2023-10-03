System Engineer in Avionics
We are seeking a curious, driven, and adaptable team player with a genuine passion for technology and a strong appreciation for precision and organization. With a heritage dating back to 1937, this company is a renowned leader in the aerospace and defence industry. Commitment to innovation and excellence has made them a significant player on the global stage.
One of its standout contributions to the world of aerospace is a distinguished multi-role fighter aircraft, which has been adopted and employed by several nations around the world. Given its longstanding history and commitment to innovation, the company has solidified its position as a significant and influential player in the global defence and aerospace industry.
Location: Linköping
Contract: Permanent
Important Requirement: Swedish Citizenship
Key Responsibilities:
• University - alt. civil engineer or equivalent.
• Excellent ability to communicate in Swedish and English, spoken and written
• Experience in audio & radio communication/link/navigation systems/systems for reconnaissance and surveillance missions.
• Experience from development of complex systems
Personal Attributes:
Curiosity: A natural inclination to explore, learn, and innovate.
Team Player: An adaptable and collaborative mindset, valuing the contributions of your colleagues.
Attention to Detail: An appreciation for precision and organization in all aspects of your work.
What we offer:
• Competitive salary.
• Opportunity to work with the latest technologies in the military industry.
• Job Stability, long-term contract.
• Comfortable workplace and modern tools.
• Transportation Card Subscription.
• Necessary work equipment.
