System Engineer Hydraulics and functional development
2022-07-31
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
Örebro
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides excellent service and consumables. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
System Engineer Hydraulics and functional development
Join our team
Automation and environmentally sustainable products are evolving fast. Do you want to be a vital part of enabling and implementing those technologies in our products to create future success for our customers? Do you want to work in a global company with great opportunities to have a great impact? Then join our experienced team within R&D at the Surface Division that need to grow. Within our company, we take care of our employees so that everyone has a sustainable life situation between work and private life. Examples are flexibility in working hours, and alternating working from home and office.
Do you want to take a smart move to the heart of Sweden? Read more about Örebro, a major city in Sweden with access to both the comfort of a modern university town and access to Scandinavian wildlife https://www.thesmartmove.se/international/
"System design and hydraulics have always been important and central parts of our products. Going forward, their significance will even increase, since they are key in achieving lower emissions, more efficiency and in reducing the need of human interaction by automation". (Marie Bergman, Product Line Manager, Specialty Drilling).
Your mission
You will work with the complete chain, from the first concept to follow up of the final product and have a dialogs with different sub and component suppliers. Verifying the performance on real machines is also part of the work. Your work will to a majority be on a project basis with a cross functional team and you will be the R&D:s representative regarding functional development and control strategies of the air, hydraulic and drilling system. Our team are also responsible for the power management which is a fast moving area towards a better environment with the introduction of electric vehicles. You will work with different product and basic development projects to further develop the performance of the drill rig as well as implementing new solutions on the drill rigs. The goals and targets are achieved via a continuous dialogue with colleagues and stakeholders combined with a development work where the individual engineer has good possibilities to influence how to plan your work.
Location
You have the possibility to alternate working from your home within Sweden and from the office. The position location is Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 21th of August 2022.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Thomas Johansson, manager Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Power Distribution R&D, thomas.johansson@epiroc.com
or recruiter specialist Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
Your profile
To enjoy the work, it is important that you have a genuine interest in technology and a desire to learn more about the products you are working with and the application for them. Our design work is conducted in projects with both freedom and responsibility. These tasks requires many contacts both internally and externally, good interpersonal and communications skills are required to do the job. A good knowledge in English both written and spoken is required for the role. You preferably also have knowledge in Swedish.You should have a documented academic background within relevant area or other highly qualified engineering background. Competence within fluid power, motion control hydraulic or mechatronic systems are meriting, and a general system approach are required.
