System Engineer for Autonomous Trucks
2024-02-17
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Be part of the biggest transformation within the automotive industry!
We are going to change what has been one of the key facts within our more than 130 years history - the DRIVER. At Scania we are developing Autonomous Transport Solutions with vehicles having no driver at all. Are you up for this exciting challenge, shaping the future of transport industry? Come and join us!
We are looking for a System Engineer being part of our team working with defining our product as well as interacting with our partner.
Assignment
You will be one of our System Engineers focusing on autonomous solutions. As a System Engineer, you will be responsible for the definition, systemization, and documentation of our solution. You and your colleagues will define capabilities and system requirements based on our fast development loops in close cooperation with the system architect and the system testers.
You will be analyzing different system levels from data as well as having the possibility to join in vehicle testing. Together with your colleagues you will close the loop for fast interactions by refining requirements in iterative steps to contribute to our autonomous products. You will cover a wide span of the system and will be working closely with the product management team, the developers as well as our system testers.
In this work we are now looking for a curious and driven individual with experience in System Engineering, good knowledge of systems development, and ability to interact in a large cross-functional arena.
What can we offer
* An excellent opportunity to work as a System engineer within the area of autonomous vehicles, embedded systems, and the automotive industry
* Contributing to developing a global product in a global organization
* Being a member in a growing team working together to solve problems and committed to finding the best solutions
* Possibilities to shape our ways of working as a team
* Being part of a strong company culture based on respect for the individual and openness
* Opportunity to develop your career further and grow within Research and Development, our cross-functions or as part of TRATON
* Being part of a growing flow-oriented organization with agile release trains that are mature enough to expand and deliver great solutions
Which skills and qualifications do you need to succeed?
We are looking for you, a strong team player who is contributing to our common goal by being communicative, showing initiative, and being energized by challenges. You have a broad technical knowledge and keen to learn and adapt. You enjoy to work cross-functional globally in the organization as well as with our partners. Working in this dynamic field of autonomous vehicles you need to be structured but at the same time flexible and eager to tackle new challenges.
For this position you need to have experience in:
* Software development and/or system engineering
* Used to work with integration of multiple systems
* Requirement handling and traceability
* Structuring and refining requirements down to a solution
* Legal requirements and regulations
* Driver's license B
* Technical University degree (BSc, MSc, PhD)
* Languages: English in written and verbal communication, Swedish is a plus.
Experience in Programming and Control Systems, C/CE driver 's license and experience from automotive industry is meritorious.
Do you consider this challenge to be an exciting opportunity? Please apply!
More information
For more information, please contact Nina Fröidh, Group Manager +46 (0)8 553 823 97.
Application
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
Your application should include a CV and copy of Degree Certificate. Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than 5th of March 2024. A background check might be conducted for this position. This assignment is not a remote assignment, we offer a hybrid workplace.
