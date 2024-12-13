System engineer for an innovative company in Lund
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a DevOps/Systems Integration Engineer for a long-term on-site assignment. You will work within a team responsible for managing and integrating devices with the Radiological and Environmental Monitoring System (REMS). Your work will include the installation, configuration, and maintenance of REMS equipment, as well as integration with RP SCADA infrastructures.
You are offered
• You will be offered to work with talented people as a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Organize and supervise the installation and commissioning of REMS equipment.
• Write preliminary data acquisition drivers (Python & Linux) for integration into Grafana.
• Develop deployment workflows and unit tests using Ansible, Molecule, and Python.
• Manage the RP network infrastructure in close collaboration with the ICS group.
• Assist in defining operation manuals for radiation monitoring.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in computer science or engineering.
• At least 5 years of experience working with Linux, Python, and Git.
• Experience with SCADA systems or instrumentation control systems.
• Knowledge of data networking and industrial communication protocols.
• Experience with infrastructure as Code using Ansible or Puppet.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Social
• Responsible
• Respectful
