System Engineer Electronics, MedTech

Job description
Do you want to be part of designing products that help people live better lives?
This is what we at Sigma Connectivity MedTech are doing. We are a team of about 20 engineers within various disciplines developing cutting edge MedTech products. The team is growing to meet our customers' needs. We are looking for a new colleague in System Engineering.
As part of Sigma Connectivity MedTech you will have a very important role in defining, designing and verifying embedded systems, meeting customers, helping the team, coaching less experienced engineers and of course have a lot of fun doing so.
You will work closely to our customers and other colleagues within Sigma Connectivity MedTech and other Sigma Connectivity entities. We live by the slogan "never work alone!"
Are You our new colleague for our inhouse project development at the office in Lund?
Basic qualifications
We are looking for an experienced System Engineer with an overall understanding of hardware and software development for MedTech products.
You need great communication skills both in spoken and written English. Ability to understand and interpret customer needs and transform these into a core architecture is essential.
We are looking for someone with the following qualifications:
A team-oriented person who enjoys the variety of working in smaller and larger teams.
Open minded and have a genuine technical interest.
5+ years' experience from System Engineering within MedTech, working according to the ISO 13485 and IEC 60601 standards and understanding the need for documentation and document control.
You are good at communicating complex things in a simple way, for both colleagues and customers.
Requirements handling
Develop high level design/architecture descriptions with limited available requirements.
In addition, experience from the following fields is an advantage:
Connectivity standards like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, LTE.
Design for EMC.
Experience in the product development process, from brain-storming concept to manufacturability of finished product.
We offer
Sigma Connectivity is a global tech house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. We have extensive hardware and software knowledge and are fully equipped to design, build and test complete products and tech solutions in-house. Our projects innovate and transform businesses and design new products and services within the areas of MedTech, Consumer products, IoT, CleanTech and Production Technology.
Sigma Connectivity MedTech AB was spun out in 2022 to focus on the MedTech industry. With us you will have the opportunity to develop cutting-edge technology for market leaders and some of the most new-thinking customers who are really pushing the boundaries of the MedTech field. Our Sigma Connectivity company culture, which is all about sharing experiences and working together - you will never work alone.
An international working environment
A value-based organization with a lot of trust - we will make mistakes, you will too - that's how we learn and develop!
Creative environment - we want your ideas to have an impact on us!
Travels & Events! Ersättning
