System Engineer
L&T Technology Services Sverige Filial / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-30
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L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services.
We are hiring in Gothenburg, Sweden!
Would you like to join a team with innovation, teamwork and entrepreneurship as the fundamental platform?
We are looking for experienced System Engineers for the Automotive Industry.
System Designer – Job Description
As a System Designer, you will be responsible for defining and developing system architectures for vehicle stability and motion control functions such as ESC, Traction Control, and Yaw Control. You will translate performance, safety, and diagnostic requirements into robust system designs while collaborating closely with software, hardware, calibration, and feature teams to ensure end-to-end functionality. The role includes system documentation, concept evaluation through modeling and simulation, support for functional safety activities in compliance with ISO 26262, and participation in integration, verification, and validation activities, including SIL/HIL testing and vehicle-level assessments.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop system architectures and functional designs for vehicle motion control features.
Define and manage system requirements, diagnostics, and safety-related specifications.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver complete system solutions.
Create and maintain system design documentation and interface definitions.
Support simulations, concept studies, and performance evaluations.
Contribute to functional safety activities, including HARA, safety concepts, and DFMEA.
Support system integration, verification, and validation through SIL/HIL and vehicle testing
Soft Skills
Strong analytical and problem‐solving skills.
Excellent communication and documentation abilities.
Ability to work independently and collaborate in cross-functional environments.
Education
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, Automotive, or related field.
We believe you enjoy to work in teams, interact with people and have great communication skills. You are able to encourage, coach and develop to drive change and implementation in your surroundings.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please send in your application documents to the email address: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com.
Enter the reference "System Engineer" in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29
E-post: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "System Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare L&T Technology Services Sverige Filial
(org.nr 516408-6158)
Lindholmspiren 3A Plan 5 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10016141