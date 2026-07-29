System Engineer
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Stockholm
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Join Our Team as Data Center System Design Engineer
Are you looking to join a global market-leading company that is shaping the future of Energy Management and Automation?
Schneider Electric is at the forefront of driving innovative and sustainable technologies across homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We believe in the power of great people and are committed to driving innovation, diversity, and sustainability. Globally we are more than 150,000 people in 100+ countries and among the most sustainable companies in the world.
As a Data Center System Design Engineer, you will be a key contributor within our team, applying deep understanding of customer processes, applications, and decision drivers—combined with strong competence in data center electrical and mechanical infrastructure design—to create robust, future‐ready solutions that meet the needs of AI‐intensive workloads.
You will work closely with Sales, Tender Managers, and Line of Business (LOB) experts to deliver differentiated value propositions, leveraging the full Schneider Electric portfolio to guide customers through the evolving demands of digital and AI‐powered operations.
The position can be based in any of our Nordic offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, or Denmark and includes occasional travel to customer sites across the region.
What you'll be doing:
Apply your expertise in data center infrastructure—with a strong focus on low‐voltage electrical distribution and cooling systems—to shape solution designs, support customer conversations, and guide successful project execution.
Influence technical decision-making by communicating effectively with both internal stakeholders and customers, helping steer solutions toward Schneider Electric technologies while driving business growth.
Provide end‐to‐end technical support, Provide technical support throughout the design phase and ensure seamless integration during installation, testing, and commissioning activities.
Partner closely with the Cloud & Service Provider segment to develop strategies and solution roadmaps that address emerging short‐ and mid‐term customer needs in data center infrastructure.
Ensure technical consistency and compliance with Schneider Electric standards across local and multi‐country offerings, supporting high-quality bids and project proposals.
Act as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the technical scope—capturing lessons learned and feeding insights back into the Line of Business and manufacturing teams to continuously improve our solutions.
Collaborate with Sales and Tendering teams to produce technically sound designs, validate solution architectures, and build accurate cost baselines for customer proposals.
What will help you succeed:
A bachelor's or master's degree in electrical or mechanical engineering, or equivalent professional experience gained from hands‐on work in the field.
Practical experience with data center projects or services, particularly in the design and integration of electrical and mechanical infrastructure.
Fluency in English & proficiency in at least one Nordic language: Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, or Danish.
A solid understanding of the data center industry, including key stakeholders, decision‐making processes, and how to influence technical choices in customer discussions.
The ability to communicate complex technical topics clearly, adapting your message to different audiences, and building customer confidence.
A customer‐facing mindset, with the confidence to engage in both technical and commercial conversations.
Experience collaborating across functions, working effectively with sales, engineering, project teams, and global stakeholders.
Structured thinking and strong problem‐solving skills, with an analytical approach to navigating technical challenges.
Curiosity for new and emerging technologies, especially in relation to increasing AI‐driven demands within data center environments.
What do we offer
At Schneider Electric, we are committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive work culture where every employee is empowered to thrive. As part of our team, you can expect:
Great colleagues, a modern working environment
Flexible working arrangement with opportunity to work from home (depending on role)
Opportunities to widen your expertise and international professional network
Great learning opportunities
Competitive employee benefits
Opportunities on growing and taking next steps in your career
Did we get you inspired?
Apply now to embark on an exciting career journey with us!
Submit your application today as we will fill the position as soon as a suitable candidate is found. #LI-Hybrid
At Schneider, we believe that every employee is a talent who deserves equal opportunities. This means you matter. Every individual needs to feel valued, supported, and treated fairly to do their best work.
Our Total Rewards is our way of saying: "We see you. We value you". It's more than just pay and benefits – it's a meaningful investment in you. It is designed for you to perform, grow, feel safe, and elevate your potential to shine as an impact maker.
Schneider Electric is there when it matters most to you
Our Total Rewards package outlines all the benefits and support you'll enjoy as part of the Schneider Electric team:
Care for Yourself and Your Family. We ensure you feel secure with benefits that help you and your family thrive: important insurances, paid leave, parental and Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "472363699". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532)
169 70 FRÖSUNDAVIK Arbetsplats
Frösundavik Jobbnummer
10015558