System Engineer
Ctek Sweden AB / Datajobb / Norrköping Visa alla datajobb i Norrköping
2026-07-09
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ctek Sweden AB i Norrköping
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Hedemora
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
CTEK is a global market leader in vehicle charging solutions.
Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.
Are you a structured and analytical System Engineer who enjoys working with requirements, standards and product functionality at a system level? We are now looking for a System Engineer to join our Development team in Falun or Norrköping and contribute to the solutions that Power Every Moment.
What You Do
As one of our System Engineers, you will work with our low-voltage product portfolio, focusing on the product as a whole, from user experience to technical functionality. The role is key in ensuring that our products meet project targets in terms of functionality, quality and cost.
A central part of the position involves analyzing input from stakeholders, customers and applicable regulations, and translating it into structured, documented and verifiable requirements, which are further broken down into design requirements.
The role also includes supporting the organization in testing, quality and production-related topics, both in the development of new products and the maintenance of existing ones. Close collaboration with Product Owners, Compliance and Test & Validation teams is essential to ensure alignment across functions. In addition, the position contributes to the continuous improvement of our development processes and ways of working.
As part of a team consisting of Product Owners, Design Engineers, Project Managers and System Engineers, you will report to the Development Manager for Product & System.
Who You Are
You are a structured and analytical person who enjoys understanding how things fit together on a system level. You are curious and take an interest in exploring standards, requirements and technical details, and in translating them into something clear and usable for others.
You enjoy diving into complex documentation and regulatory requirements, and understanding what they mean in practice for a real product. You are comfortable working independently, while also collaborating with others, and you communicate clearly and in a structured way, both verbally and in writing.
Your Skills
We believe that you have a couple of years' experience within system engineering, agile methods and processes. You easily manage requirement analysis, and you have experience of embedded systems. Further, you are familiar with industry standards and relevant European directives. You have a bachelor's or master's degree within mechatronics, electronics, software or similar.
As English is our corporate language, you need to have very good skills in both spoken and written English.
Application
Submit your application no later than August 16, 2026.
Other We have chosen our recruitment channels for this process and kindly ask recruitment agencies and other third-party providers to refrain from contacting us regarding this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8009256-2093759". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ctek Sweden AB
(org.nr 556540-3234), https://career.ctek.com
Malmgatan 4 (visa karta
)
602 23 NORRKÖPING Arbetsplats
Ctek Jobbnummer
9997731