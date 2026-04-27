System Engineer
Creatum AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Creatum AB i Stockholm
System Engineer (AI & Cloud)
Location: Stockholm, Sweden, Hybrid/Remote
Employment type: Full-time
Start date: as per agreement
About the Role
We are seeking a Full-Stack Developer with strong expertise in AI-driven systems and cloud-native architectures to join our team.
In this role, you will work across the entire development lifecycle - from designing scalable infrastructure and backend services to building modern frontend applications. A key part of the role involves integrating AI-powered features and data-driven functionality into production-ready systems.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain full-stack web applications using modern frameworks
Design scalable backend services using Node.js / TypeScript and Python
Build interactive frontend applications using React and modern UI libraries
Integrate AI/ML models and generative AI solutions into applications
Work with cloud-native and serverless architectures (AWS or Azure)
Implement CI/CD pipelines, automated testing, and DevOps practices
Develop and maintain data pipelines, APIs (REST/GraphQL), and real-time systems
Ensure high performance, scalability, and maintainability of systems
Required Qualifications
Master's degree in Computer Science, Data Engineering, Software Engineering, or a related field
Experience working with AI/ML systems or data-driven applications in production environments
Strong experience in full-stack development
Proficiency in JavaScript / TypeScript (Node.js, React)
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
Experience with modern API design (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)
Familiarity with CI/CD, infrastructure as code, and DevOps workflows
Experience working with databases and data processing systems
Meritorious
Experience with Generative AI, LLMs, or AI-based automation
Experience with infrastructure as code tools (e.g., Terraform)
Knowledge of containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes)
Experience with data visualization, dashboards, or analytics tools
Experience working in cross-functional or international teams
Personal Qualities
Strong problem-solving and analytical mindset
Ability to work across both frontend, backend, and cloud infrastructure
Interest in AI innovation and scalable systems
Detail-oriented with a focus on quality and performance
Good communication skills in English
About the Company
We build scalable, intelligent systems that combine modern software engineering with artificial intelligence and humans and AI in symbiosis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20
E-post: kristian@creatum.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Creatum AB
(org.nr 559485-5594)
Vasagatan 28 Fack 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
VD
Kristian Miljeteig kristian@creatum.se 0709922917 Jobbnummer
9876333