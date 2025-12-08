System Engineer
Your Team Responsibilities
The team is responsible for developing and maintaining products within the property market around the world. The whole team shall develop world-class features for our clients, both external as internal.
Your Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and implement new features and enhancements that meet business requirements and align with the technical architecture
Develop and support scalable, applications and systems and serve features for the property- and index market on our web and API products
Closely collaborate with partners across product and design, engineering, and business teams to drive innovations that improve our customers' experience
Follow software-development best practices including test-driven development, contributing to documentation, feature flagging, etc
Help to maintain and improve existing pipelines
Collaborate with DevOps to plan resources and continuously optimize the infrastructure and configuration of our data pipelines to ensure a healthy and high-performance production deployments
Your skills and experience that will help you excel
Bachelors degree in Computer Science, or a related field
5+ years of relevant back-end programming experience using languages such as .Net, Python or Node.js
Solid comprehension of common design patterns, algorithms, and data structures
Solid understanding of distributed systems
Working knowledge of containerization
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Experience with event-driven processing within a microservices oriented architecture
Experience working as database developer with SQL
Knowledge of Test Driven Development, Refactoring, Clean Code and Clean Architecture
Experience working in an Agile software development organization
Preferred working knowledge and experience of Databricks and/or Snowflake
Understanding of modern frontend frameworks like react
About MSCI
What we offer you
Transparent compensation schemes and comprehensive employee benefits, tailored to your location, ensuring your financial security, health, and overall wellbeing.
Flexible working arrangements, advanced technology, and collaborative workspaces.
A culture of high performance and innovation where we experiment with new ideas and take responsibility for achieving results.
A global network of talented colleagues, who inspire, support, and share their expertise to innovate and deliver for our clients.
Global Orientation program to kickstart your journey, followed by access to our Learning@MSCI platform, LinkedIn Learning Pro and tailored learning opportunities for ongoing skills development.
Multi-directional career paths that offer professional growth and development through new challenges, internal mobility and expanded roles.
We actively nurture an environment that builds a sense of inclusion belonging and connection, including eight Employee Resource Groups. All Abilities, Asian Support Network, Black Leadership Network, Climate Action Network, Hola! MSCI, Pride & Allies, Women in Tech, and Women's Leadership Forum.
At MSCI we are passionate about what we do, and we are inspired by our purpose - to power better investment decisions. You'll be part of an industry-leading network of creative, curious, and entrepreneurial pioneers. This is a space where you can challenge yourself, set new standards and perform beyond expectations for yourself, our clients, and our industry.
MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.
MSCI Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. It is the policy of the firm to ensure equal employment opportunity without discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, citizenship, disability, marital and civil partnership/union status, pregnancy (including unlawful discrimination on the basis of a legally protected parental leave), veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. MSCI is also committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. If you are an individual with a disability and would like to request a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application process, please email Disability.Assistance@msci.com
and indicate the specifics of the assistance needed. Please note, this e-mail is intended only for individuals who are requesting a reasonable workplace accommodation; it is not intended for other inquiries.
