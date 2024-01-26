System Engineer
2024-01-26
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you consider yourself to be a leader, and not a follower? Are you the next engaged System Engineer that will be part of driving systems development in Tetra Pak?
We are looking for one new colleague, an engaged System Engineer that can take exciting leading role when developing system solutions at Tetra Pak.
In this role you will lead the technical development of integrated solutions/products within and between development teams. You will ensure that technical maturity of a solution is evolving according to requirements. The focus will be on packaging equipment and integration with all parts of the value chain.
The position is permanent and you will be based in Lund, Sweden, with stakeholders and team members spread around the globe.
What you will do
Lead requirements management including translating business needs into requirements
Define the system under development and establish verification and validation strategies together with relevant stakeholders
Lead interface management including securing the integration to other impacting or impacted systems
Lead the Failure Mode Effects and Analysis and technical risk management
Analyse and propose trade-offs, that minimise time to market and maximise value
Manage technical maturity progress of the solution by leading verification and validation planning and execution
Present technical status at sprint reviews and in technical governance forums
To be successful in this senior position, you must demonstrate solid leadership skills - as the System Engineer will integrate across scrum teams and outside the development programme and is expected to act as a role model for their colleagues.
We believe you have
As a person, you are confident in your expertise and enjoy taking a leading role in technical development activities. You can lead by facilitating technical decision making to achieve needed trade-offs in situations of high uncertainties and risks. You are driven and engaged in your work, and the ability to take initiative comes natural to you.
You communicate with structure and assertiveness in forums with international and cross-cultural participation. You have integrity and build trust by being objective and informed. You possess the ability to build and maintain a network within the organization.
To be successful in this position you have experience from complex systems and processes, and you are curious about the interaction between technology and business development.
We believe you have a university degree within Engineering and at least 7 years' experience from working with technical product development. You have documented experience in Systems Engineering methodologies and are fluent in speaking and writing in English.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-02-11
To know more about the position contact Henric Hansson at +46 733 36 3924
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson at +46 733 36 2964
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Akademikerklubben/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
